The Top Ten teams in the final Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Centerville (12) 22-0 120 2. Gahanna Lincoln 20-2 93 3. Westerville S. 21-0 79 4. Sylvania Northview 21-1 76 5. Pickerington Cent. 18-2 70 6. Cin. Elder 19-3 57 7. Lyndhurst Brush 18-3 35 8. Lima Sr. 19-2 32 9. Kettering Fairmont 18-3 23 10. Green 20-2 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13

DIVISION II 1. Akr. SVSM (11) 18-3 117 2. Kettering Alter 20-2 103 3. Cin. Woodward 19-3 90 4. Bloom-Carroll 20-2 73 5. Cols. Beechcroft 16-3 64 6. Day. Oakwood (1) 19-3 54 7. Akr. Buchtel 16-5 50 8. Waverly 18-4 29 9. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-5 26 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18-3 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Heath 13

DIVISION III 1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (9) 22-0 113 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 19-2 95 3. Versailles (1) 20-1 93 4. Cols. Africentric 17-5 67 (tie) Haviland Wayne Trace 20-2 67 6. Collins Western Reserve 20-1 64 7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-3 40 8. Swanton 20-2 37 9. Cin. Taft 11-8 34 10. Cols. Ready 18-3 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 13

DIVISION IV 1. Botkins (2) 20-2 97 1. Tiffin Calvert (7) 22-0 97 3. Antwerp (1) 21-1 93 4. Richmond Hts. (1) 18-4 66 5. New Madison Tri-Village 19-3 61 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 20-2 45 7. Glouster Trimble 19-1 44 8. New Bremen 17-4 26 (tie). Lucasville Valley 17-4 26 10. Castalia Margaretta 19-3 17 (tie) Berlin Hiland 17-4 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dalton 16