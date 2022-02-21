SW tops Peebles for 6th straight sectional title

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Jeeps boys basketball team took care of business on their home court, topping visiting Peebles 75-57 on Friday night in a Division IV sectional final.

With the 18-point victory, the Jeeps are back in the Division IV Southeast District tournament for the sixth straight year — a streak that began in the 2016-17 campaign.

Senior Trae Zimmerman and freshman Eli Roberts scored 45 of the Jeeps’ 75 points in the win (25 for Zimmerman, 20 for Roberts) — on 12 (Zimmerman seven and Roberts five) total made field goals and 16-of-18 (Zimmerman 7-of-9 and Roberts 9-of-9) free-throw shooting.

As a team, South Webster went 23-of-29 from the foul line.

Zimmerman knocked down four of the Jeeps’ eight made three-pointers — as part of his game-high 25.

Cam Carpenter scored 12 points (two three-pointers) as one of four Jeeps to reach double figures, along with senior Brady Blizzard who scored 10.

Zane Porter led the Indians with a team-high 18 points in the contest.

The No. 7 seed Jeeps will face No. 2 seed Valley in a Division IV district semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at Wellston High School.

The Jeeps and Indians split their matchups in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play during the regular season.

Valley won 60-54 at South Webster on Dec. 10, while the Jeeps won in Lucasville 52-50 more recently on Jan. 21.

A win in the district semifinals would put the Jeeps in their first Division IV district title game since the 2017-18 season.

***

BOX SCORE

Peebles 11 13 20 13 — 57

South Webster 15 20 22 18 — 75

Peebles (8-12) 57

Elijah Jones 0 4-4 4, Remington Beckham 0 0-2 0, Mason Sims 2 1-2 6, Dallas Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Alan McCoy 6 2-4 14, Zane Porter 6 4-6 18, Hayden Crum 0 0-0 0, Cory Reed 1 0-0 2, Gage Grooms 1 0-0 2, Chris Oldfield 2 1-2 5, Zane Knetckly 1 4-4 6; TOTALS: 19 16-24 57; Three-point field goals: 3 (Porter 2, Sims 1)

South Webster (15-7) 75

Connor Bender 0 0-0 0, Trae Zimmerman 7 7-9 25, Dylan Shupert 1 0-2 3, Bryson Hanley 0 0-0 0, Brock Campbell 0 0-0 0, Cam Carpenter 3 4-4 12, Aaron Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brady Blizzard 5 0-1 10, Zander Rawlins 0 0-0 0, Eli Roberts 5 9-9 20, Will Collins 1 3-4 5, Brody Perkins 0 0-0 0, Aiden McGraw 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 22 23-29 75; Three-point field goals: 8 (Trae Zimmerman 4, Cam Carpenter 2, Eli Roberts and Dylan Shupert 1 apiece)

The South Webster Jeeps won the program’s sixth straight Division IV sectional title with their 75-57 win over Peebles on Friday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_SW-sectional-win-.jpg The South Webster Jeeps won the program’s sixth straight Division IV sectional title with their 75-57 win over Peebles on Friday night. Submitted photo

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

