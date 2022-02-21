Top-seeded Falcons roll Golden Rockets: Minford wins first sectional title since ‘17

MINFORD — A dominant second-half performance helped the top-seeded Division III Southeast District boys basketball team in the Minford Falcons to the program’s first sectional title since 2017.

Leading visiting No. 16 Wellston 28-23 at halftime, the Falcons went on to outscore the Golden Rockets 49-21 in the second half to earn the 77-44 win.

The third quarter saw the Falcons’ fiery onslaught —in the form of a 29-4 output.

The Falcons were led by freshman Myles Montgomery’s game-high 27 points on nine field goals (two three-pointers) and a perfect 7-of-7 mark at the free-throw line.

As a team, Minford shot 52.6-percent from the field (30-of-57) and 43-percent from three-point range (9-of-21).

The Falcons controlled the glass, winning the rebounding margin 31-18 — and turned over Wellston 16 times.

Senior Devin Parker scored 14 points for Minford, while fellow senior Trenton Zimmerman scored 11.

Ethan Connally had eight points, Joe Hannah totaled seven points, Adam Crank six on two three-pointers, Luke Oakes scored four, and Jackson Shoemaker two in the win.

Making their first appearance in the Division III Southeast district tournament in five seasons, the No. 1 seed Falcons will face a familiar opponent in the district semifinals.

Minford and No. 8-seed Wheelersburg will meet for the third time this season on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Waverly Downtown Arena.

The Falcons won both regular season meetings between the Southern Ohio Conference Division II rivals — 54-37 at Wheelersburg on Jan. 11 and 62-51 at home a full month later.

BOX SCORE

Wellston 13 10 4 17 — 44

Minford 15 13 29 20 — 77

Wellston (10-10) 44

Isaac Molihan 2 0-0 5, Cyan Ervin 5 0-0 11, Zach Wilbur 1 0-0 2, Garrett Brown 5 0-0 13, Michael Schober 2 0-0 4, Evan Brown 3 0-0 7, Ethan Caudill 1 0-0 2; TOTALS: 19 0-0 44; Three-point field goals: 6 (Garrett Brown 3, Molihan, Ervin and Evan Brown 1 apiece)

Minford (18-4) 77

Jackson Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Trenton Zimmerman 5 0-0 11, Joe Hannah 3 0-0 7, Adam Crank 2 0-0 6, Myles Montgomery 9 7-7 27, Bennett Kayser 0 0-0 0, Kade Glockner 0 0-0 0, Devin Parker 6 1-2 14, Troy Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Bailey White 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Pica 0 0-0 0, Luke Oakes 1 0-0 2, Ethan Connally 3 0-0 8; TOTALS: 30 8-9 77; Three-point field goals: 9 (Crank, Montgomery and Connally 2 apiece, Zimmerman, Hannah and Parker 1 apiece)

The Minford Falcons defeated Wellston 77-44 at home on Friday night to win the program's first sectional title since 2017.

Minford wins first sectional title since ‘17

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

