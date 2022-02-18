Lady Tigers take 2nd straight sectional

WAVERLY — At first, it was a bucketful of field goals for the Waverly Lady Tigers.

Soon enough, in the fourth quarter in fact, the Lady Tigers took their scoring parade to the free-throw stripe.

It all added up for seventh-seeded Waverly with a second consecutive Division II sectional championship on Monday night —as the Lady Tigers topped the nearby neighboring and 10th-seeded Chillicothe Cavaliers by a count of 50-46.

Waverly, with three Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchups to still complete, won’t be doing that on Saturday —as it will compete in the Division II district semifinals.

The Lady Tigers trailed 9-6 following the opening quarter, tied it up at the half 25-25, and outscored the Lady Cavaliers 16-7 in the third frame for a 41-32 lead.

With the exception of two missed first-quarter free throws, and a Delaney Tackett second-period three-pointer, all the other marks in the scorebook showed Waverly with two-point goals.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, Kelli Stewart sank 3-of-8 free throws following two made baskets —while Bailey Vulgamore and Ava Little landed one foul shot apiece.

Stewart scored a team-high 23 points on 10 total twos, while Vulgamore made seven buckets towards 15 points —and Sarah Thompson three field goals for six.

Little tied Tackett in scoring with first making a third-period hoop.

Waverly overcame a 5-of-15 free-throw performance to raise its record to 15-5 —as it held a 22-16 advantage in total field goals.

Thompson with 12 and Little with 10 led the Lady Tigers in rebounds, while Stewart secured seven — and Vulgamore made five steals.

Tackett tallied six assists and emerged with four thefts, while Little dished out four assists.

Chillicothe connected for two three-pointers, including one by Jacey Harding —who erupted for a game-high 27 points.

Harding had eight deuces, and went a perfect 8-of-8 at the foul line over the final three quarters.

Emma Barnes netted nine points on four field goals and a split of third-frame free throws.

Waverly was back in action on Saturday (Feb. 19) at 6 p.m. —as it encountered second-seeded Fairfield Union in the Division II district semifinals.

Those games were set to be played at Southeastern.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Waverly_Logo-1-.jpg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved