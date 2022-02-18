Basketball Scoreboard — February 18
Division III Sectional Final
Minford 77, Wellston 44
Wheelersburg 37, Piketon 28
South Point 66, Portsmouth 56
Fairland 60, Portsmouth West 49
Eastern Brown 45, North Adams 44
Chesapeake 72, Ironton 63
Zane Trace 57, Meigs 40
Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58
Division IV Sectional Finals
Valley 78, New Boston 46
Notre Dame 61, Waterford 56
South Webster 75, Peebles 57
Fairfield 54, Paint Valley 32
Federal Hocking 68, Whiteoak 61
Western 69, Miller 37
Symmes Valley 72, Manchester 26
Eastern Pike @ Trimble – Moved to Saturday, Feb. 19