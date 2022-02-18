Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard — February 18


photo

Division III Sectional Final

Minford 77, Wellston 44

Wheelersburg 37, Piketon 28

South Point 66, Portsmouth 56

Fairland 60, Portsmouth West 49

Eastern Brown 45, North Adams 44

Chesapeake 72, Ironton 63

Zane Trace 57, Meigs 40

Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58

Division IV Sectional Finals

Valley 78, New Boston 46

Notre Dame 61, Waterford 56

South Webster 75, Peebles 57

Fairfield 54, Paint Valley 32

Federal Hocking 68, Whiteoak 61

Western 69, Miller 37

Symmes Valley 72, Manchester 26

Eastern Pike @ Trimble – Moved to Saturday, Feb. 19

