Scioto County swimmers head to districts

ATHENS — Nine swimmers from Scioto County earned their spot in this weekend’s District Swim Meet, which was held at Ohio State University’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

On the girls side, Wheelersburg freshman Catie Boggs will swim in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke at the district meet — after winning both individual events at the sectional level.

The sectional took place at Ohio University’s Aquatic Center.

Notre Dame’s Gwen Sparks won the 50 freestyle at the sectional, and finished second in the 100 breaststroke to also advance.

Sparks will swim alongside Kaia McKinney, Kalie Pettay and Lindsey Blau as part of the Lady Titans’ 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.

Northwest senior Reagan Lewis won the 100 yard freestyle at the sectional meet, and second in the 50 freestyle to advance to the district meet.

In the boys competition, Northwest’s Orville Tackett finished in fourth-place in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 500 freestyle to advance to the district meet in both events.

Northwest senior Evan Bower placed fifth in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 100 freestyle to advance himself.

Bower and Tackett will swim as part of the Mohawks’ 200 medley relay team, alongside Levi Bruch and Kaleb Seals.

Notre Dame’s William Burke will represent the Titans at the district meet after finishing fifth in the butterfly.

Burke, Ethan Beckett and Alex Cassidy make up three members of the Titans’ 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Noah McWilliams competes with the trio in the 400 relay, while Blake Pollard will swim with them in the 200.

* * *

Girls’ Results: 200 yd Medley Relay: 2) Notre Dame** (Kaia McKinney, Gwen Sparks, Kalie Pettay, Lindsey Blau) 2:11.97, 3) Wheelersburg (Emmi Fannin, Catie Boggs, Olyvia Stevenson, Kyra Warren) 2:14.58, 11) Northwest (Reagan Lewis, Hannah Kellemeyer, Caitlyn Montavon, Emma Doss) 2:51.74, 12) Portsmouth (Madi Bowling, Curbee Morris, Katie Born, Maysa Calvin) 3:01.76

200 yd Freestyle: 1) Catie Boggs** (Wb) 2:11.96, 10) Viv Wheeler (ND) 2:42.21, 25) Sharon Macias (PW) 3:11.89, 28) Kamryn Holbrook (Po) 3:16.98, 31) Halli Kellemeyer (NW) 3:51.77, 32) Hannah Kellemeyer (NW) 3:57.74, 33) Lauren Wolfenbarker (NW) 4:01.19

50 yd Freestyle: 1) Gwen Sparks** (ND) 26.13, 2) Reagan Lewis** (NW) 27.06, 9) Kalie Pettay (ND) 29.49, 20) Annabelle Burke (Po) 31.77, 22) Maria Nolan (Wb) 32.04, 31) Olivia Dickerson (Po) 36.01, 33) Trinity Bowling (ND) 36.80, 38) Sadie Floyd (Wb) 38.54, 39) Emma Doss (NW) 38.93, 40) Gracie Vernier (PW) 38.96, 42) Sophie Bradford (Wb) 40.97, 43) Maysa Calvin (Po) 41.07, 44) Olivia Montavon (PW) 41.23, 46) Piper Cunningham (Po) 43.12, 47) Piper Ramey (NW) 43.37, 40) Maegan Jolly (Wb) 43.65, 52) Kelly Day (NW) 1:05.19

100 yd Butterfly: 7) Viv Wheeler (ND) 1:28.39, 11) Katie Born (Po) 1:46.12, 14) Caitlyn Montavon (NW) 2:04.80, 15) Savanna Vaughters (ND) 2:04.94

100 yd Freestyle: 1) Reagan Lewis** (NW) 1:03.45, 6) Lindsey Blau (ND) 1:09.03, 7) Olyvia Stevenson (Wb) 1:09.38, 9) Maria Nolan (Wb) 1:11.44, 17) Curbee Morris (Po) 1:16.04, 19) Annabelle Burke (Po) 1:16.67, 25) Karley Kouns (Wb) 1:20.22, 29) Makahla Petitto (Wb) 1:21.95, 31) Trinity Bowling (ND) 1:23.27, 34) Olivia Dickerson (Po) 1:24.73, 35) Kyli Osborne (PW) 1:25.96, 38) Kamryn Holbrook (Po) 1:27.25, 40) Emma Doss (NW) 1:33.47, 43) Halli Kellemeyer (NW) 1:34.07, 45) Lauren Wolfenbarker (NW) 1:49.59

200 yd Freestyle Relay: 1) Notre Dame** (Kalie Pettay, Lindsey Blau, Kaia McKinney, Gwen Sparks) 1:54.60, 5) Wheelersburg (Catie Boggs, Emmi Fannin, Kyra Warren, Maria Nolan) 2:01.36, 13) Portsmouth (Katie Born, Curbee Morris, Olivia Dickerson, Annabelle Burke) 2:18.95, 15) Northwest (Emma Doss, Halli Kellemeyer, Piper Ramey) 2:47.03

100 yd Backstroke: 6) Olyvia Stevenson (Wb) 1:17.22, 14) Kaia McKinney (ND) 1:23.05, 17) Emmi Fannin (Wb) 1:24.85, 20) Ryleigh Meeker (Wb) 1:28.52, 24) Savanna Vaughters (ND) 1:31.58, 26) Aby Jones (Wb) 1:34.22, 34) Caitlyn Montavon (NW) 1:40.39, 39) Gracie Vernier (PW) 1:42.64, 41) Sharon Macias (PW) 1:46.28, 44) Madi Bowling (Po) 1:50.71, 49) Piper Ramey (NW) 2:16.26

100 yd Breaststroke: 1) Catie Boggs** (Wb) 1:10.89, 3) Gwen Sparks** (ND) 1:18.09, 12) Kyli Osborne (PW) 1:33.23, 18) Makahla Petitto (Wb) 1:38.94, 22) Josalynn Conley (Wb) 1:45.53, 30) Hannah Kellemeyer (NW) 1:59.56

400 yd Freestyle Relay: 6) Notre Dame (Lindsey Blau, Viv Wheeler, Kaia McKinney, Kalie Pettay) 4:43.55, 7) Wheelersburg (Emmi Fannin, Olyvia Stevenson, Kyra Warren, Maria Nolan) 4:45.60, 11) Portsmouth (Katie Born, Curbee Morris, Olivia Dickerson, Annabelle Burke) 5:27.11

Boys’ Results: 200 yd Medley Relay: 5) Northwest** (Evan Bower, Orville Tackett, Levi Bruch, Kaleb Seals) 2:00.03, 6) Notre Dame (Alex Cassidy, Ethan Beckett, William Burke, Noah McWilliams) 2:01.92, 12) Portsmouth (Andrew Berry, Caden Kerns, Codey Brumfield, Brayden Barney) 2:40.76

200 yd Freestyle: 11) Noah McWilliams (ND) 2:23.86, 15) Conner Emnett (Po) 2:25.94, 16) Levi Bruch (NW) 2:26.57, 20) Eragorn Elkins (NW) 2:35.92, 22) Daniel Woodring (Wb) 2:44.68, 24) Wyatt Crawford (ND) 2:46.68, 25) Zach Roth (Po) 2:50.67, 26) Aiden Robinson (PW) 2:57.29, 28) Isaac Horner (PW) 3:26.34

200 yd Individual Medley: 13) Colin Perry (Po) 2:59.48, 14) Nathaniel Berry (Po) 3:08.77, 17) Ethan Hazelbaker (PW) 3:17.52, 18) Codey Brumfield (Po) 3:18.68

50 yd Freestyle: 10) Alex Cassidy (ND) 25.51, 12) Eli Jones (Wb) 26.12, 13) Ethan Beckett (ND) 26.16, 20) Joshua Boggs (Wb) 27.59, 21) Carson Malnar (PW) 27.70, 22) Kaleb Seals (NW) 28.20, 23) Blake Pollard (ND) 28.49, 27) Nathaniel Berry (Po) 29.15, 32) Ethan Royal (Wb) 29.70, 34) Dalton Hedrick (PW) 29.95, 41) Eragorn Elkins (NW) 31.59, 42) Brayden Barney (Po) 31.62, 43) Maddox Moose (Wb) 32.32, 46) Seth Jenkins (NW) 32.65, 50) Caden Kerns (Po) 34.72, 52) John Ball (ND) 35.17, 54) Nolan Renison (Po) 35.55

100 yd Butterfly: 5) William Burke** (ND) 1:05.68, 16) Aiden Robinson (PW) 1:25.48, 18) Colin Perry (Po) 1:28.41

100 yd Freestyle: 6) Evan Bower** (NW) 55.69, 11) Conner Emnett (Po) 58.95, 17) Levi Bruch (NW) 1:00.98, 19) Noah McWilliams (ND) 1:01.69, 24) Eli Jones (Wb) 1:03.20, 25)

Carson Malnar (PW) 1:05.37, 27) Blake Pollard (ND) 1:07.34, 28) Kaleb Seals (NW) 1:07.36, 29) Joshua Boggs (Wb) 1:08.37, 33) Dalton Hedrick (PW) 1:10.35, 35) Seth Jenkins (NW) 1:12.08, 36) Zach Roth (Po) 1:12.34, 37) Brayden Barney (Po) 1:12.55, 40) Eli Brammer (Wb) 1:13.28, 46) Rudra Patel (Wb) 1:29.76, 47) John Ball (ND) 1:30.61

500 yd Freestyle: 9) Orville Tackett** (NW) 6:01.62

200 yd Freestyle Relay: 6) Notre Dame** (Ethan Beckett, Blake Pollard, William Burke, Alex Cassidy) 1:45.90, 7) Portsmouth (Colin Perry, Zach Roth, Nathaniel Berry, Conner Emnett) 1:51.41, 8) Wheelersburg (Joshua Boggs, Ethan Royal, Maddox Moose, Eli Jones) 1:53.77

100 yd Backstroke: 5) Evan Bower** (NW) 1:07.32, 16) Ethan Royal (Wb) 1:20.04, 21) Wyatt Crawford (ND) 1:31.19, 22) Isaac Horner (PW) 1:33.64, 24) Eli Brammer (Wb) 1:36.85, 26) Andrew Berry (Po) 1:37.38, 28) Rudra Patel (Wb) 1:55.43

100 yd Breaststroke: 4) Orville Tackett** (NW) 1:10.23, 11) Codey Brumfield (Po) 1:21.65, 16) Ethan Hazelbaker (PW) 1:28.55, 18) Daniel Woodring (Wb) 1:29.80, 21) Maddox Moose (Wb) 1:30.68, 26) Caden Kerns (Po) 1:37.61, 29) Andrew Berry (Po) 1:40.98

400 yd Freestyle Relay: 4) Notre Dame** (William Burke, Ethan Beckett, Noah McWilliams, Alex Cassidy) 3:56.80, 8) Northwest (Levi Bruch, Seth Jenkins, Orville Tackett, Evan Bower) 4:14.48, 9) Portsmouth (Colin Perry, Zach Roth, Nathaniel Berry, Conner Emnett) 4:19.14, 10) Wheelersburg (Joshua Boggs, Ethan Royal, Daniel Woodring, Eli Jones) 4:33.53