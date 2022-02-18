Write what you know about

Nearly all of the books written by writers who want to teach beginning writers how to write usually carry the advice: write about what you know about.

Would I have been able to, for 47 years now, write a newspaper column about outdoor adventures when it seems that I know nothing about nothing?

But that was in the beginning, of course, when we do not know anything about a particular subject, or method.

But we learn, of course, from our own experience, or by what someone else has taught us.

For instance, there was a time when I knew nothing about catching the big smallmouth bass that swim in Dale Hollow Lake.

Now I can tell you how to catch a 5-pound smallie from that gin-clear lake, even in the heat of late July.

The way, of course, is to stay in camp until the sun goes down, the water cools a bit, then the bass begin to prowl in search of food.

A lead-head jig adorned with a curly-tailed grub, bounced down along those underwater ledges, or cast off gravel points that drop into the depths, has a good chance of putting the big one in the boat.

Another way to know something about something is to hire a reputable guide and learn from his experience that he has gained over the years.

Either way, I pass the information along to you, the reader, so that you now know something about something and can be successful.

I’ve come across fishermen who refuse to share what lure they caught fish on, or the type of water they caught them from.

When I catch fish, I like to see everyone catch fish.

BREEZY CAVE RUN

Cave Run Lake offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, not just fishing for bass, muskie and crappie, but also for camping, hiking and sail-boating.

How did this big body of water, covering 8,200 surface acres, come to be?

The Army Corps of Engineers began construction in 1965, building an earthen dam across the Licking River 150 feet high and about on-half mile wide.

It was completed in February 1974.

In addition to recreation, it provided flood control for the lower Licking River Valley and in fact reduced the flood stage even in the Ohio River.

The lake lies entirely within the 668,000-acre Daniel Boone National Forest, meaning commercialization has been limited.

But the lake offers two great campgrounds in Twin Knobs and Zilpo.

There are ample boat-launching ramps at various locations around the shoreline.

SAIL-BOATING

One thing unique about Cave Run is there is always a breeze coming out of the hollows, especially on the nearly mile-wide body of water down near the dam.

That’s why you see so many sailboats anchored off around the marinas.

Scott Creek and Longbow marinas offer pontoon and fishing boat rentals. Scott Creek also has houseboats for rent.

GET TO KINNY

One thing readers want to know more about is how to get up on Kinniconick Creek and how to go on a float trip, or where a good section is that they can wade fish.

From the Kentucky end of the Jesse Stuart Memorial Bridge take the AA Highway (called the Greenup Spur) south and then west for about 25 miles.

At Garrison, turn left on State Route 1306.

This narrow-blacktopped road leads along the creek all the way up to the Grayson Spur of the AA.

You’ll see plenty of tumbling riffles and shaded pools inviting you to pull over and make your way down to the stream with casting rod and waders.

There are waters ideal for a four- or five-mile float trip by canoe or kayak. Landowner permission is required at the put-in and take-out points.

Asking usually brings no objections.

To fish the upper section of Kinny, turn right on the Grayson Spur of the AA. Go about a mile and turn left on State Route 2524.

This road offers good views of the creek suitable for wade fishing or a float trip.

It will take you to State Route 59.

Turn right on 59 and you eventually come to State Route 344.

Turn left on 344 and within 100 yards you will see the historic Kinniconick Hotel on your right.

As you follow 344 along the stream it eventually becomes narrower and narrower as you’re nearing the headwaters of Kinniconick Creek.

Now we can indeed say that we know something about something.

