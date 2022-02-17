Pirates roll Adena in sectional

WHEELERSBURG — Buoyed by balance, and throw in a 36-19 halftime advantage, and the host Wheelersburg Pirates play once again for —you guessed it — another Division III sectional championship.

That’s because, by outscoring Adena 19-11 in the opening canto and 17-8 in the second, the Pirates put themselves in excellent second-half position — in which they finished off the visiting Warriors with a 61-40 sectional semifinal triumph.

The two teams tied 14-14 in the third frame, followed by Wheelersburg winning the last stanza 11-7.

With the win, the eighth-seeded Pirates evened their record to 11-11 —as Wheelersburg does have one regular-season Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchup with Northwest remaining on Tuesday night.

But, first things first, Wheelersburg will play for its fifth consecutive sectional championship on Friday night —when the Pirates play host to ninth-seeded Piketon.

Like Adena, Piketon is a member of the Scioto Valley Conference — which endured a tough Tuesday night of sectional semifinal losses.

Wheelersburg, which has captured sectional titles in seven of the past eight campaigns, was responsible for one of them — against the 25th-seeded and five-win Warriors.

The Pirates posted a 26-17 advantage in total field goals, and doubled up the Warriors in made three-pointers (6-3).

Wheelersburg’s balance was on full display —with seniors Josh Clark scoring 15 points, Eli Swords scoring 14 and Cooper McKenzie meshing 13.

Clark had seven field goals while Swords and McKenzie canned six apiece —as Clark with two and McKenzie and Swords with one each accounted for four of those six made treys.

Clark tossed in 13 of his 15 in the opening 16 minutes.

Jackson Schwamburger and senior Noah Wright, with a deuce and a trifecta apiece, finished with five points — as did senior Braxton Rase, who had a fourth-quarter basket and 3-of-3 foul shots.

Connor Estep and Tyler Sommer, with a third-frame field goal apiece, rounded out the Pirates’ scoring.

Bryson Smith scored a game-high 20 points to pace Adena —on eight total field goals and 3-of-4 free throws.

Davis Kerns added 11 on five field goals — as Smith, Davis and Joedy Ater accounted for all three Warrior three-point makes.

Wheelersburg will host Piketon in Pirate Country for Friday night’s Division III sectional championship at 7 p.m.

Adena 11 8 14 7—40

Wheelersburg 19 17 14 11 — 61

ADENA 40

C. Wilt 0 0-0 0, A. Vickers 1 0-2 2, G. Britton 0 0-0 0, B. Cheesebrew 1 0-0 2, D. Kerns 5 0-0 11, H. Matthews 0 0-0 0, J. Ater 2 0-0 5, B. Smith 8 3-4 20; TOTALS 17 3-6 40; Three-point field goals: 3 (Davis Kerns, Joedy Ater and Bryson Smith 1 apiece)

WHEELERSBURG 61 (11-11)

Braxton Rase 1 3-3 5, Connor Estep 1 0-0 2, Josh Clark 7 0-2 15, Noah Wright 2 0-0 5, Eli Swords 6 0-0 14, Owen Mault 0 0-0 0, Jackson Schwamburger 2 0-0 5, Tyler Sommer 1 0-0 2, Luke Swords 0 0-0 0, Cooper McKenzie 6 0-0 13, Kaden Johnson 0-0 0, Zavier Stanley 0 0-0; TOTALS 26 3-5 51; Three-point field goals: 6 (Eli Swords 2, Josh Clark, Noah Wright, Jackson Schwamburger and Cooper McKenzie 1 apiece)

