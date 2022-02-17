Lady Titans back in districts: Notre Dame wins 12th straight sectional title

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Lady Titans have mastered the science of getting to the Division IV district tournament.

With their 74-36 win over former SOC I rival Eastern Pike on Wednesday night, the Lady Titans won the program’s 12th-consecutive sectional championship and subsequent district semifinal berth.

After playing to a 14-all draw through the first eight minutes, Notre Dame took over — winning the second period 26-4 to take a 40-18 lead into the halftime break.

As a team, the Lady Titans shot 54.4-percent from the field (31-of-57), and saw four scorers reach double figures in the 38-point victory.

Sophomore Katie Strickland led all scorers with a game-high 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting inside the arc, and a lone made free throw.

Ella Kirby made a team-best six three point field goals as part of her 18-point outing, Annie Dettwiller scored 16 on six-made field goals and three-of-three foul shooting, and Gracie Ashley scored 10 points on five made field goals.

Bree Hicks scored four, Kamryn Bradford three, and Annabelle Ball two to round out the Lady Titans’ scoring.

Notre Dame forced 23 Lady Eagle turnovers, while committing just 12 of their own.

Abby Cochenour tallied 21 points in her final game with Eastern, which ended up at 5-19.

The No. 3 seed Lady Titans will face No. 6 seed South Gallia on Saturday (February 19) at 1 p.m. at Piketon High School in a Division IV Southeast 2 district semifinal.

The winner between Notre Dame and South Gallia will face the winner of Waterford and Peebles in the district championship on Friday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. at Piketon.

BOX SCORE

Eastern Pike 14 4 13 5 — 36

Notre Dame 14 26 18 16 — 74

Eastern Pike (5-19) 36

Cylie Weaver 2 1-1 5, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 1 1-2 3, Lydia Park 2 0-0 5, Payton Hardin 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 7 4-6 21, Madison Slusher 1 0-0 2; TOTALS: 13 6-9 36; Three-point field goals: 4 (Ab. Cochenour 3, Park 1)

Notre Dame (19-3) 74

Ella Kirby 6 0-0 18, Kamryn Bradford 1 0-0 3, Annie Dettwiller 6 3-3 16, Savannah Holtgrewe 0 0-0 0, Bree Hicks 2 0-0 4, Annabelle Ball 1 0-0 2, Kaylyn Darden 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 5 0-1 10, Katie Strickland 10 1-3 21, Alivia Taylor 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 31 4-7 74; Three-point field goals: 8 (Kirby 6, Dettwiller and Bradford 1 apiece)

Notre Dame wins 12th straight sectional title

Staff Report

