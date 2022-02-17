Tigers triumph over Flyers in sectional

IRONTON — Simply put, senior guard Grady Jackson and the New Boston Tigers doubled their Flyer fun on Tuesday night.

Jackson erupted for 29 points, the Tigers staked advantages after each quarter with three 14-point periods, and most importantly captured a two-for-one victory over host Ironton St. Joseph.

That’s correct, as the Tigers roared out to a 28-16 halftime bulge —en route to a 64-53 win inside the “Flyer Dome”.

For the standout scorer Jackson — who reached the 1,000-point plateau in a regular-season home victory over Symmes Valley 10 days ago — he poured in all nine of his made field goals through the opening three salvos, including first-quarter and third-frame three-point goals.

Jackson scored 17 of his 29 in the opening half, then enjoyed a second-half parade to the charity stripe —meshing 9-of-14 free throws, including all but three of four in the putaway fourth period.

The Tigers took a 42-33 lead entering the last stanza, and outscored the Flyers for a shootout output in the final eight minutes 22-20.

But the win was extremely important for the Tigers of 2022, as only Jackson and fellow senior Brady Voiers returned from last season’s 24-3 squad —which captured the Division IV regional championship and nearly advanced to the state championship bout.

New Boston raised its record to 8-13, as Tuesday’s contest also counted as a Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup matchup —for the Tigers’ regular-season tilt at St. Joseph was postponed from earlier in the season.

The Tigers finished 7-7 in the SOC I, while the Flyers finished their season at 8-11 —and 6-8 in the league.

Most importantly for 18th-seeded Glenwood, it was a Division IV sectional semifinal triumph —as the Tigers advanced to play on Friday night for their fifth consecutive sectional crown.

New Boston did commit 20 turnovers and missed 10 of 25 free throws, but they stuffed the stat sheet with rebounds and assists —including Jackson’s seven boards, six assists and four steals.

Myles Beasley bucketed 15 points on five deuces, the only other Tigers trifecta, and 2-of-2 fourth-frame foul shots —and amassed a double-double by pulling down 11 rebounds.

Beasley bagged his three-pointer in the second period, then scored his remaining dozen points in the second half.

Devin Allard added 11 points on five field goals and a split of first-canto charity tosses, as six-foot and six-inch junior Mark Rivers racked up a near —but rare —triple-double.

Rivers scored seven points, ripped down 19 rebounds, and was credited with 10 blocked shots.

Voiers had a second-quarter bucket — as Jackson shot 15 times, and Allard and Beasley both put up an even dozen.

Voiers and Rivers attempted six shots apiece.

The Flyers finished with five three-point goals, but struggled at the foul line in making only 6-of-14.

Only one player posted double figures for St. Joseph — Elijah Rowe with a team-high 20 points on eight total field goals, which included a third-quarter old-fashioned three-point play.

He made three Flyer threes —all as part of their 38-point second half.

The Tigers return to the road, and will play for another Division IV sectional championship, on Friday night at second-seeded and 17-4 Valley.

Tip time on The Reservation is set for 7 p.m.

* * *

New Boston 14 14 14 22—64

St. Joseph 7 8 18 20—53

NEW BOSTON 64 (8-13, 7-7 SOC I)

Devin Allard 5 1-2 11, Grady Jackson 9 9-14 29, Josh Tabor 0 0-0 0, Levi Cooper 0 0-0 0, Luke Henson 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 6 2-2 15, Mark Rivers 2 3-7 7, Josiah Bower 0 0-0 0, Brady Voiers 1 0-0 2, Hunter Easter 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 15-25 64; Three-point field goals: 3 (Grady Jackson 2, Myles Beasley 1)

SAINT JOSEPH 53 (8-11, 6-8 SOC I)

Brady Medinger 0 0-0 0, Aiden DeBoard 0 0-0 0, Elijah Rowe 8 1-4 20, Kia Coleman 3 0-0 7, Zachary Johnson 2 0-2 4, Drew Brown 2 2-4 6, Wesley Neal 1 0-0 3, Landon Rowe 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahlmeister 3 2-2 8, Chuckie McCloud 2 1-2 5; TOTALS 21 6-14 53; Three-point field goals: 5 (Elijah Rowe 3, Kia Coleman and Wesley Neal 1 apiece)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Glenwood_Logo.jpg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved