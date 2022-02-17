Run it back: South Webster wins 2nd straight sectional title

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps made sure that just one wasn’t enough.

With their lopsided 41-point (65-24) victory over visiting Belpre, the Lady Jeeps won their second straight Division IV sectional championship — and a berth in the Southeast 1 district semifinals this Saturday.

South Webster jumped ahead of Belpre 21-0 through the first period, and never looked back in their 65-24 win.

Entering halftime with a 28-13 lead, the Lady Jeeps posted their best quarter of the game in the third period with a 27-5 margin.

Four Lady Jeeps reached double figures in scoring in the win, led by senior Bri Claxon’s game-high 23 points.

Claxon made a game-best eight field goals and went seven-of-eight at the foul line in the tournament win.

Sophomore Bella Claxon scored 16 points and knocked down three of South Webster’s four made threes as a team.

Faith Maloney and Skylar Zimmerman both scored 11 points, while Kerith Wright added four on a pair of field goals.

As a team, the Lady Jeeps went 13-of-16 at the foul line and made 24 total baskets.

No. 4 seed South Webster advances to Saturday’s Division IV Southeast District semifinal — where they’ll face No. 5 seed Paint Valley with a trip to the district title tilt on the line.

Tipoff between the Lady Jeeps and the Lady Bearcats is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (February 19th) at Piketon High School.

BOX SCORE

Belpre 0 13 5 6 — 24

South Webster 21 7 27 10 — 65

Belpre 24

Kelsi VanFossen 0 0-0 0, Katie Woodford 0 0-0 0, Amber Amick 0 0-0 0, Kaitlen Bush 5 1-2 13, Maddie Garber 1 0-2 2, Haley Audway 3 3-4 9, Allie Jaravearo 0 0-0 0, Savannah Scott 0 0-0 0, Skye Williams 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 9 4-8 24; Three-point field goals: 2 (Bush 2)

South Webster (18-4) 65

Faith Maloney 5 1-1 11, Jo Angus 0 0-0 0, Cailee Blevins 0 0-0 0, Alivia Haynes 0 0-0 0, Makayla Raynard 0 0-0 0, Grace Baker 0 0-0 0, Bri Claxon 8 7-8 23, Bella Claxon 5 3-4 16, Kerith Wright 2 0-1 4, Skylar Zimmerman 4 2-2 11, Riley Raynard 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Murphy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 24 13-16 65; Three-point field goals: 4 (Bella Claxon 3, Zimmerman 1)

South Webster sophomore Skylar Zimmerman (22) attempts a layup during the Lady Jeeps’ 65-24 win over Belpre in a Division IV sectional final. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Skylar-Zimmerman-SW-Belpre-2.jpg South Webster sophomore Skylar Zimmerman (22) attempts a layup during the Lady Jeeps’ 65-24 win over Belpre in a Division IV sectional final. Ed Litteral | Daily Times The South Webster Lady Jeeps won the program’s second consecutive Division IV sectional championship with their 65-24 home win over Belpre on Wednesday night https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_SW-GBB-sectional-2.jpg The South Webster Lady Jeeps won the program’s second consecutive Division IV sectional championship with their 65-24 home win over Belpre on Wednesday night Ed Litteral | Daily Times

