Basketball Scoreboard — February 16


Girls Basketball

Division III — Sectional Finals

West 61, Rock Hill 56

Eastern Brown 76, Lynchburg-Clay 69

Fairland 50, Nelsonville-York 30

New Lexington 58, Alexander 48

Division IV — Sectional Finals

Notre Dame 74, Eastern Pike 36

South Gallia 62, Green 19

Waterford 61, New Boston 13

Peebles 62, Whiteoak 22

South Webster 65, Belpre 24

Paint Valley 53, Ironton St. Joseph 15

Trimble 57, Southern 24

Symmes Valley 51, Western 42

Regular season

Valley 63, Minford 58

