The Top Ten teams in the final Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10) 21-0 110 2, Akr. Hoban 19-0 98 3, Dublin Coffman 21-1 94 4, Reynoldsburg (1) 19-2 93 5, Cin. Princeton (2) 19-3 85 6, Mason 20-2 64 7, Olmsted Falls 19-2 59 8, Bellbrook (1) 20-2 37 9, Pickerington Cent. 16-6 33 10, Can. Glenoak 17-3 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cin. Winton Woods 25, 12. Newark 17, 13. Centerville 13

DIVISION II 1, Shelby (10) 22-0 133 2, Kettering Alter (2) 20-1 110 3, Granville (1) 21-1 96 4, Alliance Marlington 19-2 83 4, Dresden Tri-Valley 20-2 83 6, Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 20-1 74 7, Thornville Sheridan 19-3 71 8, Lancaster Fairfield Union 19-2 40 9, Canal Fulton NW 20-2 31 10, Akr. SVSM 16-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: none

DIVISION III 1, Wheelersburg (10) 20-0 125 2, Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 20-1 108 3, Apple Creek Waynedale 19-0 101 3, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 21-1 101 5, Arcanum (1) 19-2 60 6, Worthington Christian 20-2 56 7, Sardinia Eastern 18-4 52 8, Delphos Jefferson 20-1 40 9, Cols. Africentric 16-4 37 10, Cardington-Lincoln 17-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Proctorville Fairland 16

DIVISION IV 1, Ft. Loramie (12) 21-1 138 2, New Madison Tri-Village (2) 20-2 108 3, New Knoxville 20-2 99 4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20-1 93 5, Waterford 19-3 70 6, Maria Stein Marion Local 16-6 40 7, Glouster Trimble 18-4 39 8, New Riegel 16-3 35 9, Tree of Life 21-1 33 10, Cin. Country Day 13-5 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Russia 18, 11. Tol. Christian 18, 13. New Bremen 16