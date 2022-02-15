Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard— February 15


photo

Boys Basketball

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

Pike Eastern 75, Southern 60

Miller 73, South Gallia 67

Whiteoak 72, East 35

New Boston 64, Ironton St. Joseph 53

Peebles 72, Clay 40

Manchester 68, Green 52

Paint Valley 76, Meigs Eastern 60

Division III Sectional Semifinals

Wellston 75, Oak Hill 59

Wheelersburg 61, Adena 40

Piketon 60, Huntington 47

Zane Trace 67, West Union 25

Meigs 60, Southeastern 46

Chesapeake 68, Crooksville 35

Ironton 62, Rock Hill 45

West 51, Northwest 37

Alexander 74, Belpre 63

Lynchburg-Clay 59, Westfall 58, OT

North Adams 67, Coal Grove 49

South Point 69, River Valley 23

Portsmouth 89, Nelsonville-York 51

Division II Sectional Semifinals

Athens 49, Circleville 41

