Lady Tigers back in sectional final

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers will be playing in the program’s eighth consecutive Division IV sectional final, a streak that was extended following Saturday’s 49-12 win over East inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium.

The Lady Tigers held a 30-8 lead at halftime over the Lady Tartans in their 37-point win, their final game at home in the ‘21-22 campaign.

New Boston coach Kayla Wiley said she was happy with her team’s performance — following a five-games-in-six-days stretch.

“I thought we played really well tonight, this being our fifth game this week. We were able to push through despite a busy week and play every girl in our rotation which was great to see,” Wiley said.

The Lady Tigers were led by senior MacKenzie Whitley’s game-high 19 points, which came via seven made field goals and a five-of-eight clip at the free throw line.

Whitley and junior Cadence Williams were the pair of Lady Tigers who reached double figures in the win, as Williams scored 11 on three field goals (two three-pointers) and a three-of-six mark at the foul line.

Dylan O’Rourke scored nine, McKylie Voiers five, and Julie Maynard and Brooklyn Boyer scored two apiece.

“The focus was going through our plays, getting open looks and knocking them down when we needed to. Thought we did a good job of that,” Wiley said. “Any team I’ve coached, when you’re hitting shots then your defense starts to pick up as well, and I thought that translated well for us.”

East (3-18) was led in scoring by freshman Elle Enz’s team-high seven points.

The Lady Tigers (8-15) will travel to Waterford for their D-IV sectional final matchup — against the defending regional champion Lady Wildcats.

Tip time on Wednesday night is set for 7 p.m.

A win would give New Boston its first sectional title since the ‘19-20 season — when the Lady Tigers were a district semifinalist.

“It was really neat that for Kenzie’s senior year she gets to play on her court, because that could change after this year,” Wiley said. “We have a long road ahead of us, but we’re going to be ready and prepared for this next test at Waterford.”

***

BOX SCORE

East 3 5 3 1 — 12

New Boston 17 13 17 2 — 49

East (3-18) 12

Journey Pelfrey 0 0-0 0, Peyton Johnson 0 1-2 1, Savannah Dingess 0 2-4 2, Elle Enz 3 1-2 7, Sydnee O’Connor 0 2-3 2; TOTALS: 3 6-11 12; Three-point field goals: none

New Boston (8-15) 49

MacKenzie Whitley 7 5-8 19, Dylan O’Rourke 3 3-3 9, Cadence Williams 3 3-6 11, Cassie Williams 0 0-0 0, McKylie Voiers 1 3-4 5, Julie Maynard 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Boyer 1 0-0 2, Brooklynn Crunette 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 16 14-21 49; Three-point field goals: 2 (Cadence Williams 2)

East freshman Elle Enz (12) scored seven points in the Lady Tartans’ Division IV sectional semifinal contest at New Boston. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_5046-1.jpg East freshman Elle Enz (12) scored seven points in the Lady Tartans’ Division IV sectional semifinal contest at New Boston. Jacob Smith | Daily Times New Boston senior MacKenzie Whitley (14) scored a game-high 19 points during the Lady Tigers’ win over East in a Division IV sectional semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_5007-1.jpg New Boston senior MacKenzie Whitley (14) scored a game-high 19 points during the Lady Tigers’ win over East in a Division IV sectional semifinal. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Top East in D-IV sectional semis

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidweest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved