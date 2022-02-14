Girls Basketball Recaps — Feb. 11 & 12

Girls Basketball

South Webster 45, Oak Hill 30

OAK HILL —The visiting South Webster Lady Jeeps, for the first half, couldn’t buy a bucket.

So, they instead sold out on defense for the entire game.

That’s because the Lady Jeeps, in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchup on Friday at Oak Hill, held the Lady Oaks to single digits in all four quarters —and ultimately prevailed 45-30.

South Webster, in completing the season sweep of Oak Hill, held narrow leads of 11-6, 16-3 and 26-21 at the quarter stops —then outscored the Lady Oaks 19-9 in the final stanza to win by double digits.

The Lady Jeeps held a 17-11 advantage in total field goals, including a 4-1 edge in three-point goals.

South Webster senior Bri Claxon poured in a game-high 21 points —knocking nine field goals in, including a fourth-period three-pointer.

Bella Claxon and Faith Maloney mustered nine points apiece, as Claxon canned a pair of threes in quarters one and three —while Maloney made one in the fourth.

Skylar Zimmerman made one basket — while she, Bri Claxon in the second period and Kerith Wright in the fourth —all cashed in one free throw, while Bella Claxon split a pair in the last.

Oak Hill senior Chloe Chambers, on seven buckets and 4-of-6 foul shots, led the Lady Oaks with 18 points.

None of their other three scorers —Baylee Howell with five, Brooke Howard with four and Jordan Howard with a third-quarter three-pointer —had more than five.

Oak Hill, which played at Leesburg Fairfield for a Division III sectional championship on Monday night, fell to 13-10 —and ends up at 7-9 in the SOC II.

South Webster raised its record to 17-4, and improved their confirmed runner-up standing in the SOC II to 13-2.

The Lady Jeeps still have one league makeup home game with Waverly remaining.

South Webster will return home, and host Belpre on Wednesday night, for a Division IV sectional championship.

Tip time is set for 7 p.m.

Notre Dame 43, Ironton St. Joseph 11

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Lady Titans did play four games in three days last week, including a rare doubleheader sweep of East on Thursday.

However, they were overly stingy in that quartet of contests —allowing, at the most, a dozen points in ANY of those four.

On Friday, in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup matchup against Ironton St. Joseph, the host Lady Titans turned another points surrendered number in the low teens — as Notre Dame defeated the visiting Lady Flyers for a 43-11 count.

Notre Dame outscored St. Joseph 19-1 in the opening quarter, and 18-3 in the second stanza, en route to the easy runaway win.

Bella Whaley scored all four of the Lady Flyers’ first-half points —on a split of first-frame free throws and a second-salvo three-pointer.

Whaley then scored a trey and a deuce for the Flyers’ third-frame markers, as Laiken Unger added a fourth-frame field goal.

With the win, the Lady Titans completed another undefeated SOC I campaign at 14-0 —part of an 18-3 final regular-season mark.

Friday was the program’s 104th consecutive conference win —as it already locked up its eighth straight SOC I championship with Thursday’s sweep of East.

The loss left the Lady Flyers at an even 7-7 in the division, part of a final regular-season tally of 9-13.

Seven Lady Titans dented the scorebook, as only Annie Dettwiller —on four field goals and 2-of-2 free throws —dialed in double figures for 10 points.

Ella Kirby connected for the team’s only trifecta towards four field goals and nine points, as Gracie Ashley added eight and Katie Strickland scored six.

Both Annabelle Ball in the first half and Bree Hicks in the second half had two baskets apiece, as Kamryn Bradford’s bucket occurred in the second canto.

Notre Dame returns home, and plays Pike Eastern for a Division IV sectional championship, on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Coal Grove 45, Portsmouth 34

PORTSMOUTH — The young Portsmouth Lady Trojans’ 2021-22 season came to an end on Saturday night —as they lost 45-34 to the visiting Coal Grove Lady Hornets in an Ohio Valley Conference makeup matchup.

The Lady Trojans, which suffered a 62-42 Division III sectional semifinal loss at Huntington on Thursday night, concluded their campaign at 10-13 —and at 3-11 in the league.

Coal Grove, which ended its regular season as the OVC’s runner-up to Fairland, raised its league record to a final 11-3.

The Lady Hornets held leads at every stop —11-6 at the first, 29-13 at halftime and 41-19 following the third.

The Lady Trojans, whose only senior was Nia Trinidad, scored 15 fourth-period points —largely against the Coal Grove reserves.

Four Portsmouth players posted points —spearheaded by Daysha Reid with 15 on six total field goals and two made free throws.

Amya Carr chipped in three field goals and 2-of-4 freebies for nine points, as she and Reid rained in the club’s only made three-pointers.

Ayonna Carr contributed a basket and 4-of-6 foul shots, while Emily Cheatham chalked up four made free throws.

Coal Grove senior Kayleigh Murphy managed 22 points, and scored her 1,000th career point in the process.

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved