West rolls West Union in sectional

WEST PORTSMOUTH —The West Lady Senators simply — and easily on Saturday — slayed some Lady Dragons.

Buoyed by erupting for 47 first-half points, the host and seventh-seeded Lady Senators steamrolled West Union 66-27 in a Division III girls basketball sectional semifinal at “The Rock”.

As a heavy favorite against the 26th-seeded Lady Dragons, West roared out to a 27-2 first-quarter advantage — then upped that edge to 47-17 by halftime.

The Lady Senators scored 13 third-period points compared to West Union’s four —as both teams scored six points apiece in the final canto.

While West shot so well with 10 total made three-point goals, the Lady Senators locked up on the Lady Dragons defensively —allowing only Ashlah Staten field goals in quarters one and three, along with a pair of Molly Purcell foul shots for all of West Union’s points in those 16 minutes.

Abby Adkins, with five made three-balls, and Charlie Jo Howard —on five more threes and three made twos —hit for 15 points apiece to pace the winners.

Lexi Deaver’s dozen points on five field goals and 2-of-3 free throws also accounted for double figures, as Maelynn Howell had four field goals for eight points.

Emma Sayre sank three buckets for six points, as Eden Cline canned the Lady Senators’ other two three-pointers.

Finally, Sydney McDermott in the third quarter and Brooklyn Pitts in the fourth finished with a basket apiece.

For West Union, Staten with 12 points and Purcell with nine made up for 21 of the Lady Dragons’ 27 total points.

Staten made four field goals and 2-of-2 foul shots, while Purcell notched three field goals and 3-of-4 freebies.

Olivia Lewis with two fourth-quarter baskets, and Alexa Rowe recording 2-of-2 second-stanza foul shots, rounded out the Lady Dragons’ scoring.

West raised its record to 17-5, and will now host 10th-seeded and 19-4 Rock Hill for the Division III sectional championship on Wednesday night.

Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at “The Rock”.

The Redwomen won their Saturday sectional semifinal game against 23rd-seeded Piketon —a 60-45 decision in the Lawrence County hills.

