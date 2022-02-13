Basketball Scoreboard— February 11 & 12

Basketball Scoreboard— February 11
Girls Basketball
South Webster 45, Oak Hill 30
Notre Dame 43, Ironton St. Joseph 11
Western 56, East 24
Boys Basketball
Minford 62, Wheelersburg 51
Northwest 63, Eastern 60
South Webster 57, Oak Hill 49
Waverly 60, Valley 50
New Boston 80, Green 60
Notre Dame 75, Ironton St. Joseph 32
Symmes Valley 65, Clay 42
Western 55, East 17
Portsmouth 83, Coal Grove 70
Fairland 57, Ironton 46
Gallia Academy 57, Rock Hill 39
South Point 63, Chesapeake 53
Basketball Scoreboard— February 12
Girls Basketball
Division III Sectional Semifinals
Eastern Brown 60, Federal Hocking 12
Lynchburg-Clay 59, Meigs Eastern 53
West 66, West Union 27
Rock Hill 60, Piketon 45
Fairland 72, Zane Trace 32
Nelsonville-York 49, Northwest 27
New Lexington 54, Crooksville 33
Alexander 52, South Point 46
Division IV Sectional Semifinals
New Boston 49, East 12
Pike Eastern 65, Manchester 29
Southern 50, Clay 41
Belpre 58, Miller 39
Regular Season
Coal Grove 45, Portsmouth 34
Boys Basketball
New Boston 74, East 38
Green 55, Ironton St. Joseph 52
Western 47, Symmes Valley 42
South Webster 68, Eastern 61
North Adams 45, Minford 44
Ironton 54, Coal Grove 35
Jackson 54, South Point 47