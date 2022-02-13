Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard— February 11 & 12


photo

Basketball Scoreboard— February 11

Girls Basketball

South Webster 45, Oak Hill 30

Notre Dame 43, Ironton St. Joseph 11

Western 56, East 24

Boys Basketball

Minford 62, Wheelersburg 51

Northwest 63, Eastern 60

South Webster 57, Oak Hill 49

Waverly 60, Valley 50

New Boston 80, Green 60

Notre Dame 75, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Symmes Valley 65, Clay 42

Western 55, East 17

Portsmouth 83, Coal Grove 70

Fairland 57, Ironton 46

Gallia Academy 57, Rock Hill 39

South Point 63, Chesapeake 53

Basketball Scoreboard— February 12

Girls Basketball

Division III Sectional Semifinals

Eastern Brown 60, Federal Hocking 12

Lynchburg-Clay 59, Meigs Eastern 53

West 66, West Union 27

Rock Hill 60, Piketon 45

Fairland 72, Zane Trace 32

Nelsonville-York 49, Northwest 27

New Lexington 54, Crooksville 33

Alexander 52, South Point 46

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

New Boston 49, East 12

Pike Eastern 65, Manchester 29

Southern 50, Clay 41

Belpre 58, Miller 39

Regular Season

Coal Grove 45, Portsmouth 34

Boys Basketball

New Boston 74, East 38

Green 55, Ironton St. Joseph 52

Western 47, Symmes Valley 42

South Webster 68, Eastern 61

North Adams 45, Minford 44

Ironton 54, Coal Grove 35

Jackson 54, South Point 47

