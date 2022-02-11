Titans take 2 for 8th straight SOC

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame 54, East 12

Notre Dame 59, East 11

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Lady Titans turned an Ernie Banks on Thursday, played two in fact, and captured their eighth consecutive outright Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship.

Yes, you read that right.

That’s because the Lady Titans, in not one but two tilts for a rare but agreed upon basketball doubleheader, twice toppled the East Lady Tartans in makeup matchups—sweeping visiting East by counts of 54-12 in the opener, and 59-11 in the nightcap.

The first win clinched at least a share of the SOC I, while the second assured another outright championship.

They also amassed consecutive conference wins 102 and 103.

The Lady Titans raised their perfect league record to 13-0, part of now 17-3, as Notre Dame concluded its SOC I and regular-season slate on Friday —against Ironton St. Joseph in another conference makeup meeting.

Against East in the opener, Notre Dame pitched a 22-0 first-quarter shutout —and led 35-6 and 50-10 after the middle two cantos.

Annie Dettwiller and Katie Strickland scored five buckets apiece, to lead the Lady Titans with 11 and 10 points respectively, as Dettwiller converted an old-fashioned third-quarter three-point play.

Ella Kirby netted nine including a three-pointer, as Gracie Ashley added eight points on three baskets and 2-of-2 first-quarter free throws.

Mallory Boland with a second-stanza deuce and trey, Taylor Laswell with two field goals, Kamryn Bradford with a first-quarter trifecta, and second-half baskets by Bree Hicks and Annabelle Ball rounded out the NDHS scoring.

East’s only points came courtesy of senior Felicia Smith for eight on four field goals, and fellow senior Sydney O’Connor for two second-quarter baskets.

In the back half, the Lady Titans tossed another quarter shutout —this time the second salvo 25-0, after opening up a 20-6 cushion following one.

Kirby had the hot hand in this affair —for she outscored East by herself with 15 points, on three threes and three twos.

Eleven total Titans tallied at least one field goal to appear in the scorebook, and ranged between two and seven points —with Savannah Holtgrewe scoring seven to follow Kirby.

O’Connor with two field goals, and Elle Enz with a fourth-quarter three-pointer, paved the way for young East (3-16, 0-13 SOC I).

The Lady Tartans, prior to Saturday’s sectional semifinal in Division IV play at New Boston (1 p.m. tipoff) traveled to Western on Friday for the league and regular-season finale.

Green 47, New Boston 24

FRANKLIN FURNACE — This time, with both teams’ tanks completely out of fuel, the Green Lady Bobcats somehow found another gear.

That’s because the host Lady Bobcats, just two days after losing at New Boston 44-41 with the game-tying three-point goal rimming out at the buzzer, bounced back against the same Lady Tigers —and actually won going away 47-24 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup matchup.

For the week, Green and New Boston both played four games in four days —due to getting games in that are mandatory in the SOC, and before the Division IV sectional tournament tipped off on Saturday.

Green swept East on Monday (45-25) and Wednesday (60-25), sandwiched around the narrow New Boston defeat —as the Lady Tigers went 2-2 for the week.

On Thursday, the Lady Bobcats reached doubled figures for every quarter —while locking down the Lady Tigers to single-point totals in each frame.

Green led 11-6 at the opening stop, built a 24-13 advantage at halftime, and erupted for a 37-16 cushion following the third period.

The Lady Bobcats raised their records to 8-10, and an even final 7-7 in the SOC I, while the Lady Tigers fell to 7-14 —and ended up 6-8 inside the division.

Green senior scoring machine Kasey Kimbler poured in a game-high 34 points —on five twos, six triples, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Anna Knapp netted 10 points on five field goals, while Mylee Hunt had a second-quarter field goal — and Kaylee Christian split a pair of fourth-quarter freebies.

Cassie Williams with 15 points paced the Lady Tigers — as she scored five twos, a second-quarter three, and initially made 2-of-2 free throws.

Dylan O’Rourke with two baskets, Kenzie Whitley with an old-fashioned three-point play, and McKylie Voiers with two tosses rounded out the New Boston scoring.

The Lady Tigers will now play host to East on Saturday for a Division IV sectional semifinal match.

Tip time is set for 1 p.m.

They will then play at Paint Valley in a non-league added regular-season game on Monday.

Green, meanwhile, returns to action on Wednesday night —with their Division IV sectional championship bout for the second straight season at South Gallia.

Tip time is set for 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Waverly 68, West 47

WAVERLY — The Waverly Tigers, as most observers expected, are your outright Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys basketball champions in 2022.

Already with an SOC II share in hand, the Tigers made it outright official on Thursday night —winning over West 68-47 in a league makeup matchup inside Waverly’s Downtown Arena.

Last season, the visiting Senators stunned the Tigers in their own gymnasium —eventually enough to knock the Tigers out of the SOC II’s top spot, which went to Wheelersburg.

This time, there were no last-second — or even last-minute — Senator surprises.

Waverly went up 31-21 at halftime, held a 51-39 third-quarter cushion, and then doubled up West with a 17-8 output in the closing canto.

For the Tigers, to no one’s shock, senior scoring standout Trey Robertson poured in a game-high 34 points — on five twos, six threes, and a perfect 6-of-6 at the charity stripe.

Will Futhey finished with 14 points, on five field goals and 4-of-6 foul shots.

For West, Ryan Sissel scored a team-high 16 points —on five two-balls, a third-period trifecta, and a 3-of-4 second-quarter free throws.

Jesse Dixon scored all dozen of his counters in the third —on two threes and three twos.

Jeffery Bishop (eight points) and Cole Tipton (seven point) turned in three field goals apiece, as Bishop bagged two threes and Tipton one.

Jacob Davis in the second stanza, ,and Jack Jordan in the fourth, found the range for one bucket apiece.

While West wrapped up its regular season at 8-12, and a final 5-11 in the SOC II, Waverly won the league outright —going 17-4 and 14-1 through Thursday night.

The Tigers returned home, and concluded their regular season and SOC II slate, on Friday night against Valley.

The 2021-22 Notre Dame Lady Titans captured the program’s eighth consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I girls basketball championship on Thursday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_ND-girls-SOC-champs-.jpg The 2021-22 Notre Dame Lady Titans captured the program’s eighth consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I girls basketball championship on Thursday night. Submitted photo

Basketball recaps — Feb. 10

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved