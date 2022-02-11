Lady Tigers outlast Minford

MINFORD — The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers overcame a slow start to earn a 48-40 win over Minford in Thursday’s Division III sectional semifinal.

Trailing 5-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter, the Lady Tigers took a 26-16 lead at halftime — with a 26-11 run over the final 10 minutes of the half.

Kirsten Williams led Ironton with a team-high 17 points, 14 of which came in the second quarter.

Williams knocked down five of Ironton’s six threes as a team in the eight-point road victory for the No. 17-seed Lady Fighting Tigers.

Minford freshman Lindsee Williams was dominant for the No. 16-seed Lady Falcons, scoring a game-high 21 points on nine two-point field goals and three-of-six foul shooting.

Minford pulled to within two possessions of Ironton at 41-37 in the early fourth quarter, when Kynedi Davis nailed a three-pointer from the right wing.

Davis, Lexi Conkel and Maggie Risner each made a three-pointer for the Lady Falcons, which were ultimately unable to overcome the late deficit.

Unofficially, Minford won the battle for rebounds with 25 — compared to Ironton’s 19.

However, the Lady Tigers unofficially forced 20 Lady Falcon turnovers, and only committed 13 of their own.

With the road victory, Ironton advances to Monday’s D-III sectional title tilt — to face the No. 1 seed and unbeaten Wheelersburg Lady Pirates (20-0).

The Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Fighting Tigers 51-31 in a non-league contest during the regular season on December 30.

***

BOX SCORE

Ironton 10 16 9 13 — 48

Minford 7 9 10 14 — 40

IRONTON 48 (10-12)

Peyton Deer 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 3 3-5 9, Teegan Carpenter 4 1-3 10, Mary Lackey 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 1 0-0 2, Kirsten Williams 6 0-0 17, Isabel Morgan 3 4-6 10, Emerson White 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 8-14 48; Three-point goals: 6 (Kirsten Williams 5, Teegan Carpenter 1)

MINFORD 40 (9-13)

Ava Cronin 0 0-0 0, Bella Reffit 0 1-2 1, Kynedi Davis 1 1-2 4, Lexi Conkel 2 0-0 5, Lindsee Williams 9 3-6 21, Maggie Risner 2 4-5 9; TOTALS 14 9-15 40; Three-point goals: 3 (Kynedi Davis, Lexi Conkel and Maggie Risner 1 apiece)

Minford freshman Lindsee Williams scored a game-high 21 points during the Lady Falcons’ Division III sectional semifinal basketball game against Ironton on Thursday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Lindsee-Williams-_-Minford-Ironton-1.jpg Minford freshman Lindsee Williams scored a game-high 21 points during the Lady Falcons’ Division III sectional semifinal basketball game against Ironton on Thursday night. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Advances to D-III sectional final