Lady Tigers edge Lady Bobcats

NEW BOSTON — An early run in the fourth quarter and playing safe with a lead helped the New Boston Lady Tigers edge visiting Green in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Tuesday.

Trailing 29-27 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers began the final eight minute period on a 14-0 run to take a 41-29 lead — the largest advantage for either team in the game.

The 44-41 victory for New Boston (7-12, 6-6 SOC I) was strung out into the final seconds as an overtime period was avoided.

Green senior Kasey Kimbler, who scored a game-high 22 points, attempted a game-tying shot at the buzzer that came up short.

In their 14-0 run to begin the fourth, New Boston junior Cadence Williams and sophomore Cassie Williams connected on three-pointers and McKylie Voiers made a two-point field goal.

Cadence Williams scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter when the Lady Tigers needed them most.

“I think a big momentum shift was when Cassie and Cadence (Williams) hit a couple of threes and freshman McKylie Voiers got some key deflections and rebounds on possessions they could have scored on,” New Boston coach Kayla Wiley said, afterwards. “Our two upperclassmen Dylan (O’Rourke) and Kenzie (Whitley) did a great job in the late game of running some of the clock off and being patient.”

“We got a good look at it and we made the plays to make it tight late. Our kids were very coach-able,” Green coach Melissa Knapp said. “We tried some new things that we hadn’t done before and some kids who had never been in that situation. Execution was there just a little too late.”

New Boston senior Kenzie Whitley led the Lady Tigers in scoring with a team-high 17 points.

Whitley needed four points entering the contest to reach the 1,000-point mark during her Lady Tiger career, a mark she achieved with a four-of-four start at the free throw line in the first half.

“It’s always great to see one of our players set a goal and accomplish it. Kenzie has worked very hard for our program, she’s a very dedicated player and continues to work hard in practice so in the game it comes naturally,” Wiley said. “She’s been a great example of what it takes to be a successful student athlete and leader and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Green senior Kasey Kimbler led all scorers with a game-high 22 points with four-made three pointers and a six-of-six clip at the foul line.

“Kimbler is a great player and I thought Kenzie and our whole defense did a great job of making sure she didn’t get too many easy opportunities,” Wiley said. “Dylan had some crucial rebounds and at the very end our defense was what helped us win the game.”

Despite the late-game push, Knapp said she felt the game the fourth quarter deficit was too much to overcome but can provide a learning opportunity moving forward.

“It just took a couple of turnovers and that changed the face of the game. Once we got it back together I think it was a little too late. We looked a little tired having played last night and being out of the gym with weather,” Knapp said. “We’ve not been in that situation before being down double-digits in a close game, so it was good practice for what we need to do moving forward.”

Green (6-10, 5-7 SOC I) travels to East on Wednesday before hosting the Lady Tigers in Franklin Furnace on Thursday.

The Lady Tigers are back in action when they face Green for the second time in three days on the Lady Bobcats’ home court.

BOX SCORE

Green 5 10 14 12 — 41

New Boston 10 19 8 17 — 44

Green (6-10, 5-7 SOC I) 41

Isabella Conley 0 0-0 0, Anna Knapp 5 1-3 11, Kasey Kimbler 6 7-7 23, Kaylee Christian 0 0-0 0, Emily Brady 1 1-2 3, Mylee Brown 1 1-2 4; TOTALS: 13 10-14 41; Three-point field goals: 5 (Kimbler 4, Brown 1)

New Boston (7-12, 6-6 SOC I) 44

Kenzie Whitley 3 9-12 17, Dylan O’Rourke 2 2-4 6, Cadence Williams 5 1-4 12, Cassie Williams 1 0-0 3, McKylie Voiers 2 0-0 4, Julie Maynard 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Boyer 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 15 12-20 44; Three-point field goals: 4 (Whitley 2, Cad. Williams, Cas. Williams 1 apiece)

Green senior Kasey Kimbler (4) handles the ball on the perimeter while being defended by New Boston junior Dylan O’Rourke (15). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_4749.jpg Green senior Kasey Kimbler (4) handles the ball on the perimeter while being defended by New Boston junior Dylan O’Rourke (15). New Boston senior Kenzie Whitley (14) scored her 1,000th career point during the Lady Tigers’ 44-41 win over Green in SOC I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_4760.jpg New Boston senior Kenzie Whitley (14) scored her 1,000th career point during the Lady Tigers’ 44-41 win over Green in SOC I play. New Boston senior Kenzie Whitley (14) led the Lady Tigers with 17 points during their three-point home win over Green. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_4688.jpg New Boston senior Kenzie Whitley (14) led the Lady Tigers with 17 points during their three-point home win over Green.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

