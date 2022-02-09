The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14) 20-0 154 2. Akr. Hoban 19-0 135 (tie) Dublin Coffman 1 8-1 135 4. Reynoldsburg (1) 17-2 128 5, Cin. Princeton (2) 19-3 104 6. Mason 19-2 101 7. Olmsted Falls 18-2 69 8. Bellbrook (1) 20-2 54 9.. Pickerington Cent. 14-6 29 10. Centerville 17-5 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Winton Woods 17, Newark 13, Can. Glenoak 12

DIVISION II 1. Shelby (11) 20-0 163 2 Kettering Alter (5) 20-1 159 3 Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 19-1 129 4 Granville (1) 17-1 116 5 Alliance Marlington 17-2 81 6 Thornville Sheridan 17-3 77 7 Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-1 76 8 Cols. Hartley 14-2 53 9 Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 47 10 Akr. SVSM 13-4 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 21, Canal Fulton NW 15

DIVISION III 1. Wheelersburg (14) 19-0 164 2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1) 18-0 144 3. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-1 133 4. Worthington Christian 16-2 84 5. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18-1 73 6. Sardinia Eastern 17-3 69 7. Arcanum (1) 19-2 67 8. Cardington-Lincoln 15-2 63 9. Delphos Jefferson 19-1 51 10. Cols. Africentric 14-4 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Warrensville Hts. 21, Proctorville Fairland 17, Leesburg Fairfield 12

DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (10) 20-1 163 (tie) New Madison Tri-Village (6) 20-2 163 3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2) 18-1 129 4. New Knoxville 19-2 128 5. Waterford 17-3 90 6. Glouster Trimble 16-2 61 7. Tree of Life 18-1 57 8. New Riegel 16-3 54 9, Maria Stein Marion Local 15-6 38 10. Cin. Country Day 14-5 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 16, Russia 16, S. Webster 13, Zanesville Rosecrans 13