Basketball Scoreboard— February 8


Boys Basketball

Minford 61, West 57

Valley 55, Wheelersburg 50

South Webster 60, Eastern 43

Waverly 66, Oak Hill 46

East 59, Ohio Valley Christian 36

Notre Dame 67, St. Patrick’s (Ky.) 33

Grace Christian (Ky.) 65, Ironton St. Joseph 56

Symmes Valley 74, New Boston 40

Latham Western 68, Clay 62

Ironton 65, Portsmouth 64

Chesapeake 60, Gallia Academy 47

South Point 67, Fairland 62, 2OT

Rock Hill 53, Huntington Covenant Christian (W. Va.) 36

Girls Basketball

New Boston 44, Green 41

Ironton St. Joseph 46, Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 33

Morgan County (Ky.) at Ironton, canceled

