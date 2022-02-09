Basketball Scoreboard— February 8
Boys Basketball
Minford 61, West 57
Valley 55, Wheelersburg 50
South Webster 60, Eastern 43
Waverly 66, Oak Hill 46
East 59, Ohio Valley Christian 36
Notre Dame 67, St. Patrick’s (Ky.) 33
Grace Christian (Ky.) 65, Ironton St. Joseph 56
Symmes Valley 74, New Boston 40
Latham Western 68, Clay 62
Ironton 65, Portsmouth 64
Chesapeake 60, Gallia Academy 47
South Point 67, Fairland 62, 2OT
Rock Hill 53, Huntington Covenant Christian (W. Va.) 36
Girls Basketball
New Boston 44, Green 41
Ironton St. Joseph 46, Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 33
Morgan County (Ky.) at Ironton, canceled