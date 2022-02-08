Basketball recaps — Feb. 7

Boys Basketball

Portsmouth 54, Gallia Academy 50

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans secured an Ohio Valley Conference home win over visiting Gallia Academy in Monday’s makeup game inside Trojan Arena.

The Trojans led at every stop in the four-point win, including a 29-23 lead at halftime.

Junior Kenny Sanderlin led all scorers with a game-high 21 points on seven field goals — four two-point field goals and a trio of three-pointers — with a four-of-six clip at the free-throw line.

DeAndre Berry and Donovan Carr both scored 10 points apiece, Tyler Duncan and Devon Lattimore had six apiece, and Dariyonne Bryant had one point in the victory.

Portsmouth (9-9, 5-7 OVC) as a team made 12-of-14 free throws.

Zane Loveday and Isaac Clary both scored 16 points for the visiting Blue Devils (13-6, 6-6 OVC) in the contest.

Portsmouth hosted Ironton on Tuesday night in OVC makeup play.

Notre Dame 65, Green 27

PORTSMOUTH — Ten different Titans broke into the scoring column during Notre Dame’s 38-point victory over visiting Green on Monday night.

By halftime, the Titans entered the locker room with a 30-point lead at 44-14.

Johnathan Strickland scored a game-high 18 points in the win — as one of three ND players to reach double figures.

Dominic Sparks and Jermaine Powell both reached double digits with 10-point outings.

Carter Campbell scored seven, Carson Sammons had six, Cody Metzler and Jarren Edgington scored four apiece, and Gary Zheng, Landon Barbarits and Dylan Seison had two each.

Green was led by junior Levi Sampson’s 12 points.

Blake Smith and Abe McBee each scored four points, Levi Blevins scored three, and Levi Waddell and Logan Waddell had two points apiece.

Notre Dame (13-6, 9-4 SOC I) hosted Maysville St. Patrick on Tuesday night in non-league play.

The Bobcats (7-12, 6-6 SOC I) travel to New Boston on Friday night in SOC I action.

Portsmouth West 71, Eastern 39

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Senators secured a 32-point victory on Monday night in their home bout over Eastern in SOC II makeup play.

Eleven was the magic number in the Senators’ scoring column — as four different Portsmouth West players led with 11 points apiece.

Jesse Dixon, Noah Coleman, Ryan Sissel, and Jacob Davis each scored 11 points to lead the way in the decision.

Mitchell Irwin scored seven, Cole Tipton six, Jeffrey Bishop five, Brennan Overby four and Eli Sayre had three points.

Tucker Leist led the Eagles with a team-high 13 points.

West (8-10, 5-9 SOC II) hosted Minford on Tuesday night in SOC II play.

Ironton St. Joseph 59, New Boston 48

NEW BOSTON —Simply put, the New Boston Tigers would like a do-over for their second half.

That’s because, in Monday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup matchup against Ironton St. Joseph, the host Tigers tallied only 22 second-half points —en route to a 59-48 loss inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium.

The Tigers took a 26-23 halftime lead over the visiting Flyers, but only accounted for 11 points in each of the final two quarters.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph jump-started its offense for 19 third-period points —followed by 17 more in the fourth.

The Flyers raised their records to over .500 with the win —now at 8-7 and 6-5 in the SOC I.

The Tigers’ tough season continued, as they fell to 5-12 —and to 4-6 in the division.

While both teams struggled for free-throw shooting, as both attempted 26 with the Tigers meshing 15 and the Flyers 14, the guests gained four more three-point goals —canning five to New Boston’s one.

Both clubs collected 15 two-point goals.

New Boston’s only trifecta came courtesy of senior guard Grady Jackson —who finished with a game-high 21 points on seven total field goals and 6-of-7 free throws.

No other Tiger tallied more than seven points, as Devin Allard and Ector Brady both had that many —with Brady Voiers and Myles Beasley both finishing with five.

Josh Tabor’s two-point basket, and Mark Rivers’ made freebie, rounded out the Tigers’ scoring.

Four Flyers reached double figures —Drew Brown with 15, Kai Coleman with 12, Chucky McCloud with 11 and Elijah Rowe with 10.

Girls Basketball

Green 45, East 25

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Lady Bobcats led at every stop during Monday’s home 20-point victory in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play over East.

Lady Bobcats senior Kasey Kimbler accounted for a game-high 32 points in the decision.

Kimbler made nine total field goals, including six three-pointers.

The senior guard also made 8-of-12 free throw attempts.

Mylee Brown scored six, Kaylee Christian had four and Mylee Hunt had three to round out Green’s scoring.

Felicia Smith led East with a team-high 15 points.

Peyton Johnson scored four and Elle Enz, Sydney O’Connor, and Caiden Maddix each scored two points apiece for the Lady Tartans.

Green (6-9, 5-6 SOC I) traveled to New Boston on Tuesday in SOC I play.

East (3-13, 0-10 SOC I) will host Green on Wednesday in another SOC I makeup game.

New Boston 52, Clay 42

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers managed a 10-point home win over Clay on Monday in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

New Boston held a lead during each quarter break, and expanded its 36-30 lead through three quarters to a double-digit victory over the final eight minutes.

Lady Tigers senior Kenzie Whitley scored a team-high 25 points in the victory — on 10 two-point field goals and a five-of-eight mark at the free-throw line.

Cadence Williams scored 12 points, Dylan O’Rourke had nine, Julie Maynard four, and Brooklyn Boyer two in the NB win.

Clay was led by junior Morgan McCoy’s team-high 23 points.

She made nine field goals and five foul shots.

Sarah Cassidy scored eight, Kyleigh Oliver six, and Lynsey Loop five in the contest.

New Boston (6-12, 5-6 SOC I) hosted Green on Tuesday in SOC I makeup play.

Clay (2-17, 2-11 SOC I) travels to Symmes Valley on Wednesday in an SOC I makeup contest.

Oak Hill 41, Northwest 39

OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Lady Oaks escaped with a narrow victory over visiting Northwest on Monday in SOC II makeup play.

Senior Brooke Howard gave the Lady Oaks the go-ahead basket with three seconds left in regulation — as Oak Hill held on for the two-point 41-39 win.

Howard scored 10 points in the contest, while senior Chloe Chambers led Oak Hill with a team-high 17.

Chambers also scored her 1,000th career point in the affair.

Baylee Howell had nine points as she connected on three made three pointers, Jordan Howard scored three and Tori Bodey had two points.

Northwest senior Ava Jenkins scored a game-best 20 points in the contest, followed by Kloe Montgomery’s 10-point effort.

Faith Jewett scored three, while Daria Compton, Reagan Lewis and Audrey Knittel each scored two points apiece.

Northwest (8-13, 2-13 SOC II) will host Eastern on Wednesday in their regular-season finale — and in SOC II play.

Waverly 47, Minford 41

WAVERLY —The Waverly Lady Tigers took a 17-10 lead following the opening quarter, and fended off the visiting Minford Lady Falcons for a narrow 47-41 win in Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup action on Monday night.

The Lady Tigers, holding leads of 30-22 at halftime and 40-31 following the third canto, captured the win —despite the Lady Falcons winning the final stanza 10-7.

With the win, Waverly raised its record to 14-5 —and to 9-4 in the SOC II.

Minford, meanwhile, dipped to 9-12 —and to 6-9 in the league.

Kynedi Davis dialed up a game-high 17 points to pace the Lady Falcons — collecting four two-point goals, two of Minford’s three three-pointers, and 3-of-6 free throws.

Bella Reffit registered eight points —on a third-quarter deuce, on a third-quarter trey and 3-of-4 freebies.

Maggie Risner and Lindsee Williams each scored two field goals for the Lady Falcons, while Ava Cronin chipped in one second-quarter basket — and Savannah Cantrell a split of first-frame foul shots.

Kelli Stewart and Bailey Vulgamore led the Lady Tigers —with 13 and 12 points respectively —including a made trifecta apiece.

Ava Little landed two triples and 3-of-5 charity tosses to notch nine points.

Sarah Thompson and Delaney Tackett tallied five points apiece —including Tackett’s two and three in the opening period.

Thompson’s 12 rebounds, Stewart’s seven steals and Tackett’s four assists were Waverly’s leaders in those departments.

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved