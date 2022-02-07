The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Centerville (18) 19-0 180 2. Pickerington Cent. 16-1 141 3. Westerville S. 17-0 125 4. Gahanna Lincoln 16-2 97 5. Lakewood St. Edward 14-2 88 6. Cin. Elder 17-3 74 7. Kettering Fairmont 17-2 64 8. Sylvania Northview 16-1 63 9. Lyndhurst Brush 14-2 36 10. Pickerington N. 15-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 24, Green 19, Lima Sr. 16, Cin. Walnut Hills 12, Cin. Sycamore 12

DIVISION II 1. Akr. SVSM (15) 12-3 169 2. Kettering Alter (2) 16-2 146 3. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 15-2 127 4. Cin. Woodward 14-3 110 5. Bloom-Carroll 16-2 108 6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 16-3 76 7. Akr. Buchtel 15-5 60 8. Waverly 15-4 42 9. Dresden Tri-Valley 13-4 38 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley 15-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gates Mills Gilmour 24, Day. Oakwood 22, Huron 12

DIVISION III 1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (12) 18-0 165 2. Versailles (2) 17-1 138 3. Collins Western Reserve (1) 16-0 130 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 15-2 127 5. Haviland Wayne Trace 18-1 93 6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 13-3 69 7. Cols. Africentric 15-5 66 8. Swanton 16-2 39 9. Cin. Taft 9-8 29 10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 10-7 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield 22, Cols. Ready 17, Proctorville Fairland 14, Minford 14, Campbell Memorial 13

DIVISION IV 1. Antwerp (3) 16-1 139 2. Tiffin Calvert (6) 18-0 137 3. Botkins (4) 18-2 128 4. Glouster Trimble (1) 17-0 113 5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 15-1 99 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 19-1 89 7. Richmond Hts. (2) 14-4 74 8. Lucasville Valley 15-3 43 9. Berlin Hiland 13-3 37 10. New Bremen 14-4 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville 21, Maria Stein Marion Local 18