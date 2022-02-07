Basketball Recaps — Feb. 5

Girls Basketball

West 62, Oak Hill 47

WEST PORTSMOUTH — It was a Senior Day celebration for the West Lady Senators on Saturday, as they defeated the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks 62-47 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchup at “The Rock”.

West was also playing its seventh game in 10 days to catch up on its schedule —which had been backlogged due to playing only twice in 27 days, and due to the district’s coronavirus situation.

With the win, the Lady Senators —celebrating Senior Day for Abby Adkins and Eden Cline —raised their records to 16-4, and to 12-3 in the SOC II.

The Lady Senators also completed the season sweep of Oak Hill, which dipped to 11-9 —and to 6-8 in the division.

West was in front for every stop on Saturday —including 20-12 at the first, 33-23 at halftime, and 49-32 following the third.

Adkins and Cline chipped in 10 points apiece for the Lady Senators —with Adkins amassing two first-quarter three-point goals, followed by a pair of second-stanza twos.

Cline scored six first-period points, including a three-point goal, then tacked two twos on in the third.

Lexi Deaver dropped in a game-high 21 points to pace the winners — including a pair of threes and a 3-of-4 effort at the free-throw line.

Charlie Jo Howard had 11 —on a pair of third-quarter foul shots, followed by three fourth-period three-balls.

Maelynn Howell had six points on two baskets and 2-of-2 free throws, and Emma Sayre scored a pair of first-quarter buckets, to round out the Lady Senators’ scoring.

For the Lady Oaks, Chloe Chambers chalked up 18 points on seven field goals and 4-of-6 freebies, while Brooke Howard hit for 16 —including a second-stanza trifecta.

Baylee Howell with seven and Jordan Howard with six combined for the other 13 Oak Hill points.

West will play at undefeated Wheelersburg in another SOC II makeup meeting on Wednesday night.

The Lady Oaks returned home, and returned to league action, on Monday evening against Northwest.

South Point 45, Portsmouth 21

SOUTH POINT — The young Portsmouth Lady Trojans tried hard on Saturday, but lost at South Point 45-21 in an Ohio Valley Conference makeup matchup.

The host Lady Pointers allowed only single-digit quarter scoring by PHS —cantos of five and four for the opening half, and six points apiece in the second two periods.

South Point posted stop leads of 18-5, 28-9 and 38-15.

For the Lady Trojans, Daysha Reid with two three-point goals — and Ayonna Carr with three baskets —scored six points each.

Emily Cheatham with a two and a three, Amya Carr with 3-of-4 free throws, and Nia Trinidad with one charity toss rounded out the PHS scoring.

Camille Hall had 15 points to pace the Lady Pointers —on three twos, two threes, and 3-of-4 stripe shots.

The loss left the Lady Trojans at 10-11, and at 3-10 in the OVC.

South Point, prior to its Monday makeup matchup against visiting Chesapeake, moved to 9-11 and 6-7.

Portsmouth plays next in Division III sectional semifinal action on Thursday night —at 12th-seeded Huntington at 7 p.m.

The Lady Trojans’ OVC home contest against Coal Grove, which was postponed from Thursday, is unlikely to be rescheduled.

Boys Basketball

Notre Dame 69, Green 55

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Notre Dame Titans took the first half of this unique back-to-back makeup setup against Green.

That’s because the visiting Titans, in the first of two meetings with the Bobcats in three days, had Green seeing “Red” on Saturday night —as Notre Dame defeated the Bobcats 69-55 in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I.

The Titans took an 11-9 edge after the opening quarter, but erupted for a 25-point second-period barrage —and doubled up the Bobcats (36-18) by halftime.

Notre Dame then staked a 54-35 advantage following the third frame.

While the two squads rematched on Monday night at Notre Dame, the Titans’ triumph on Saturday night raised their record to 12-6 —and to 8-4 in the SOC I.

The Bobcats slipped to 7-11, and to 6-5 in the league.

Four Titans tallied double figures in scoring —spearheaded by senior Johnathan Strickland’s 23 points on five deuces, three first-half treys and 4-of-5 foul shots.

Dominic Sparks scored 15 points on seven baskets and a split of third-frame free throws, while Cody Metzler (four field goals and 5-of-6 free throws) and Jermaine Powell (five field goals and 3-of-5 free throws) posted 13 points apiece.

Dylan Seison scored three second-half counters, while Carson Sammons sank a bucket in the third.

For the Bobcats, Levi Sampson poured in a game-high 30 points —on seven baskets, a fourth-frame triple, and 13-of-21 free throws.

Levi Waddell —with two twos and three threes —followed suit for Green with 13 points.

Abe McBee with five, Levi Blevins with four and Blake Smith with three rounded out the Bobcats’ scoring.

Ironton St. Joseph 55, Clay 40

IRONTON — Hindering by falling behind 24-13 at halftime, the young Clay Panthers lost at Ironton St. Joseph 55-40 on Saturday — in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup matchup.

The host Flyers doubled up Clay 14-7 in the opening quarter, then led 24-13 and 39-25 at the next two stops.

The loss left the Panthers at 1-17, and at 1-11 in the SOC I.

St. Joseph, meanwhile, evened its records to 7-7 and 5-5.

Evan Balestra paced the Panthers with 13 points —on five total field goals and 2-of-4 free throws.

Malachi Loper landed nine points, Jack Holbrook scored seven, Gavin Cayton and Kenny Fowler finished with four apiece, and Cullen Payne popped a three-pointer.

Loper and Balestra bagged three-point goals as well.

Kai Coleman with 16 points and Wesley Neal with 12 were the high-point men for the Flyers.

Ironton 81, Portsmouth 67

IRONTON — The Portsmouth Trojans’ third quarter on Saturday night was simply their stumbling block.

That’s because visiting Portsmouth, after a 38-38 halftime tie against Ironton in an Ohio Valley Conference makeup matchup, couldn’t get many third-quarter defensive stops —en route to eventually losing 81-67 inside Ironton’s Conley Center.

The Fighting Tigers tallied four quarters of at least 18 points against Portsmouth, including 24 in the outburst third salvo —while the Trojans only accounted for nine in that period.

Dariyonne Bryant bucketed three field goals in the quarter, combined with a Kenny Sanderlin basket and a DeAndre Berry split of foul shots.

Portsmouth did lead 20-12 thanks to 13 unanswered points, but Ironton exploded and outscored the Trojans 69-47 from there.

The outcome gave both clubs reciprocal records —as Ironton improved to 9-8 and 7-4 in the OVC, while the Trojans fell to 8-9 and 4-7.

The Fighting Tigers took advantage in total field goals 32-21, as Portsmouth’s poor free-throw performance of 16-of-26 didn’t help.

Three Trojans scored in double figures —Berry with 19 points, Sanderlin with 17 points and finally Bryant with 13 points.

Sanderlin sank four field goals, and made 15 trips to the charity stripe —where he notched nine.

Tyler Duncan with eight, Donovan Carr with seven and Devon Lattimore with six rounded out the PHS scoring —as Berry, Bryant and Duncan dialed up two three-pointers apiece and Carr one.

Both Braden Schreck and Ty Perkins poured in 27 points to pace the Fighting Tigers — as Schreck went off for six twos, half of Ironton’s eight trifectas, and 3-of-3 free throws.

Perkins pumped in nine twos, had his three-ball for his only third-period points, and meshed a perfect 6-of-6 foul shots.

He also grabbed a dozen rebounds, blocked six shots, dished out three assists, and made two steals.

Matt Sheridan scored 12 points —on four twos, one triple, and Ironton’s only other free throw on three attempts.

Portsmouth played host to Gallia Academy in an OVC makeup on Monday night — as Ironton travels to Trojan Arena on Tuesday night, for the back-half meeting between the two teams in four days.

Portsmouth junior Kenny Sanderlin drives against the defense of Ironton’s Ethan White (23) during Saturday night’s Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball game at Ironton High School’s Conley Center. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_PHS-Ironton-Boys-.jpg Portsmouth junior Kenny Sanderlin drives against the defense of Ironton’s Ethan White (23) during Saturday night’s Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball game at Ironton High School’s Conley Center. Courtesy of Josh Wilson

