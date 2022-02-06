Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard— February 5


photo

Basketball Scoreboard— February 5

Girls Basketball

West 62, Oak Hill 47

South Point 45, Portsmouth 21

Greenup County (Ky.) 54, Chesapeake 40

Wayne (W. Va.) 56, Coal Grove 44

Valley at Minford, ppd.

Wheelersburg at Waverly, ppd.

East at Green, ppd. to Feb. 7

Notre Dame at Vinton County, ppd.

Whiteoak at Clay, canceled

Boys Basketball

Notre Dame 69, Green 55

Ironton St. Joseph 55, Clay 40

Ironton 81, Portsmouth 67

South Point 72, Coal Grove 54

Gallia Academy 66, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 43

East at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Feb. 7

Huntington Covenant at Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb. 8

Minford at North Adams, ppd. to Feb. 12

Colonel Crawford 44, Waverly 23 (at Smithville High School)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-7.jpeg