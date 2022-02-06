Basketball Scoreboard— February 5
Girls Basketball
West 62, Oak Hill 47
South Point 45, Portsmouth 21
Greenup County (Ky.) 54, Chesapeake 40
Wayne (W. Va.) 56, Coal Grove 44
Valley at Minford, ppd.
Wheelersburg at Waverly, ppd.
East at Green, ppd. to Feb. 7
Notre Dame at Vinton County, ppd.
Whiteoak at Clay, canceled
Boys Basketball
Notre Dame 69, Green 55
Ironton St. Joseph 55, Clay 40
Ironton 81, Portsmouth 67
South Point 72, Coal Grove 54
Gallia Academy 66, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 43
East at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Feb. 7
Huntington Covenant at Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb. 8
Minford at North Adams, ppd. to Feb. 12
Colonel Crawford 44, Waverly 23 (at Smithville High School)