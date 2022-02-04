Bryant signs with Charleston

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans’ offense, during the 2021 football season, was nothing short of explosive.

With a senior-laden skill teams group, the Trojans offense averaged 35.8 points per game during the regular season.

Wide receiver Dariyonne Bryant played a key role in the Trojans’ offensive success, grabbing 41 receptions for 518 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior campaign.

Now, the OPSWA (Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association) all-Southeast District Division V first-team wide receiver will continue building from his successes as a Trojan to the next level — after signing his letter-of-intent to enroll at the University of Charleston (W.Va.) this fall.

“Very exciting,” Bryant said, of signing to become a Golden Eagle. “I love the game of football and I can’t wait to get to campus and get to work.”

In addition to his all-district accolades, Bryant was named all-Ohio Valley Conference Honorable Mention as a two-way player for the Trojans.

Trojans coach Bruce Kalb said it was evident from an early stage that Bryant had the confidence and skill-set to continue playing at the collegiate level.

“Words can hardly describe how happy I am for the young man, and to see his growth from his freshman year until now,” Kalb said, at Bryant’s signing. “I’ll never forget in my first season during summer workouts, he came in and and I remember him saying half-kidding and half-serious that he had the best hands on the team, and it turned out to be true. Watching him progress from a confident freshman to our go-to guy his senior year was quite a journey to witness these past four years.”

With Bryant as a member of the Portsmouth football team, the Trojans qualified for the postseason all four years — and won the program’s first postseason game in 19 years, with their 38-22 road victory over Zane Trace.

“I’ve loved everything about it through the ups and downs. It’s been the biggest blessing for me to be a part of this program,” Bryant said. “Coach Kalb’s been a great leader and helped me with getting me through the college process so I can play at the next level.”

“They did an excellent job of adopting the culture we wanted to instill in our players and the program. Thirteen seniors and they’re all an integral part of that,” Kalb said, of the Portsmouth football class of 2022. “Dariyonne’s one that led by example, on and off the field, and I know he’ll represent us well.”

Bryant is also a four-year member of the PHS boys basketball team, and will be competing with the Trojans’ baseball and track teams this spring.

Bryant plans to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy from Charleston, a place he called home after visiting its campus prior to signing.

“Since day one when I was being recruited, their coaches had a strong interest in me and really wanted me to go there,” Bryant said. “Once I took the visit, I knew it was home.”

The Trojan senior was joined by friends, family and coaches — as he made it official where he plans to spend the next four years of his academic and football careers.

“All the people that were here played a major role in my life and helped get me to where I am today,” Bryant said.

Portsmouth senior wide receiver Dariyonne Bryant (3) makes a reception during the Trojans’ 41-7 road win over Rock Hill in Ohio Valley Conference play during the 2021 season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Bryant-_-PHS-RH-1.jpg Portsmouth senior wide receiver Dariyonne Bryant (3) makes a reception during the Trojans’ 41-7 road win over Rock Hill in Ohio Valley Conference play during the 2021 season. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Portsmouth High School senior Dariyonne Bryant (seated center right) signed to continue his education and football career at the University of Charleston (W.Va.) on Wednesday. Pictured (front, L-R): Carla Womack, Sharia Bryant, Dariyonne Bryant, Tyshoune Henderson; (back, L-R): Jason VanDeusen, Tom Bailey, Bruce Kalb, Jaylin Kennedy, Aaron Duncan and Dave Malone. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Bryant-PHS-1.jpg Portsmouth High School senior Dariyonne Bryant (seated center right) signed to continue his education and football career at the University of Charleston (W.Va.) on Wednesday. Pictured (front, L-R): Carla Womack, Sharia Bryant, Dariyonne Bryant, Tyshoune Henderson; (back, L-R): Jason VanDeusen, Tom Bailey, Bruce Kalb, Jaylin Kennedy, Aaron Duncan and Dave Malone. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

