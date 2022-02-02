Girls Basketball Recaps — Jan. 31 & Feb. 1

Girls Basketball

West 54, Valley 37

WEST PORTSMOUTH — With getting back to playing basketball, after only one game in three full weeks time, the West Lady Senators are not only playing —but winning inside the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

That’s because the Lady Senators, playing their fifth game in exactly seven days following only one contest in 23, captured their fourth consecutive victory on Tuesday —emerging victorious over visiting Valley by a count of 54-37.

All four wins have come in SOC II play, as the Senators raised their records to 15-3 —and to 11-2 and tied for second-place with South Webster in the league.

The Lady Senators, which lost at South Webster a week ago to fall into that second-place tie behind league-leading Wheelersburg, hosted the Lady Jeeps on Wednesday night — in another makeup matchup.

The Lady Indians, on the other hand, fell to 7-12 —and to 3-10 in the division.

West won Tuesday’s tilt on the strength of the opening quarter —as the Lady Senators scored 17 points, and limited the Lady Indians to only two Haley Whitt free throws.

Both squads scored 16 second-stanza points, before the Lady Indians edged West in the third frame for a 41-28 deficit.

West won the fourth canto though— with a 13-9 output.

Maelynn Howell had 15 points and Eden Cline 13 to lead the way, as Cline connected for a pair of second-quarter three pointers —while Howell hit for one in the frame.

Lexi Deaver dropped in four field goals for eight points, while Charlie Jo Howard had seven points —on two twos and a fourth-quarter three-ball.

Emma Sayre with a first-quarter two and three, Elisha Andre with a second-quarter trifecta, Abby Adkins on a pair of third-period free throws, and Sydney McDermott on a split of first-quarter foul shots rounded out the Lady Senators’ scoring.

For Valley, Madison Montgomery muscled for 14 points —all in the middle two periods and on three second-quarter twos, three third-quarter threes, and 2-of-2 third-frame free throws.

Lexie Morrow scored seven including a second-quarter triple, Savannah Easter added six points on two treys, Whitt scored six on two more second-quarter freebies and a fourth-frame field goal, and Emilie Johnson scored four in the second half.

The Lady Indians returned home, and returned to SOC II action, on Wednesday with another makeup matchup against Northwest.

South Webster 73, Eastern 38

SOUTH WEBSTER —The South Webster Lady Jeeps stretched their winning streak to five —thanks to Monday’s 73-38 win over Eastern inside the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

Starting with a massive 58-56 non-league triumph at Trimble, the Lady Jeeps’ last four victories have all occurred inside the division —as they raised their record to 15-4, and to 11-2 in the league.

With West’s win over Valley on Tuesday, both the Lady Jeeps and Lady Senators stand tied for the SOC II’s second-place spot —behind league-leader Wheelersburg.

South Webster and West were to make up their second meeting this season on Wednesday night —with West having home court for that one.

The loss to the Lady Jeeps left the Lady Eagles at 4-17 —and 0-for-15 in the SOC II.

South Webster went off for 23 points apiece in the opening two quarters against Eastern —as the Lady Eagles only had 23 points for the entire first half.

The Lady Jeeps then outscored Eastern 19-6 in the third frame for a 65-29 bulge.

Bri Claxon —on eight two-pointers, three three-pointers and 2-of-3 third-quarter free throws — poured in a game-high 27 points to pace the winners.

Faith Maloney muscled for 14 points on seven buckets, while Kerith Wright —with five field goals including a three —added 11 points.

Bella Claxon chipped in eight and Skylar Zimmerman seven —as both made two twos and one triple —and Claxon split a pair of first-frame free throws.

Riley Raynard in the third quarter —and Makayla Raynard and Cailee Blevins in the fourth salvo —scored one basket apiece for South Webster.

For the Lady Eagles, the sisters Cochenour combined for all 38 of their points.

Abby Cochenour — with eight twos, a first-quarter three-ball and a perfect 6-of-6 charity tosses — amounted 25 points, while Addison Cochenour had the other 13 (five field goals and 3-of-4 free throws).

Eastern was scheduled to conclude its regular season on Thursday —with its SOC II tilt at Northwest.

Wheelersburg 44, Valley 31

WHEELERSBURG — The undefeated Wheelersburg Lady Pirates overcame a slow Senior Night start on Monday, and captured yet another Southern Ohio Conference Division II triumph —winning over visiting Valley by a score of 44-31.

The Lady Indians actually led 10-4 following the first quarter —on the strength of swishing three three-point goals.

But the Lady Pirates quickly reversed course, trailing 21-19 at halftime —before limiting the Lady Indians to only 10 total points in the entire second half.

Valley only had two third-period points —on a field goal from Haley Whitt.

By outscoring the Lady Indians in the third 14-2, Wheelersburg led 33-23 entering the fourth.

With the win, the Lady Pirates’ perfect record is now at 18-0 —and at 13-0 in the SOC II.

The victory over Valley (7-11, 3-9 SOC II) also marked Wheelersburg’s 57th straight league win.

Seven Lady Pirates scored on Monday, as Makenna Walker led the way with 15 points — on two twos, two threes and 5-0f-8 charity shots.

Alaina Keeney, one of four seniors, tallied 10 points — on three total field goals and 3-of-4 free throws.

Madison Whittaker wound up with eight points with two made treys, as Macee Eaton in the second quarter and Keeney in the third combined for the other two made threes.

Lexie Rucker with four points, Annie Coriell with a second-quarter bucket, and senior Mika Jones with two first-quarter free throws rounded out the Lady Pirates’ scoring.

No Lady Indian reached double figures, although Savannah Easter —with two of those three first-quarter threes —amounted a team-high eight.

The Lady Pirates returned to the road, and returned to SOC II action on Wednesday, with a moved-up meeting against Minford.

Waverly 60, Oak Hill 52

OAK HILL — The Waverly Lady Tigers tallied their eighth victory in nine games —winning at Oak Hill on Monday 60-52 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II tilt.

Oak Hill held a 16-13 edge at the opening stop, but the Lady Tigers took a 29-27 halftime advantage —and widened it to 45-37 following three frames.

Both clubs then scored 15 points apiece in the final quarter.

With the win, Waverly raised its records to 13-5 —and to 8-4 in the SOC II.

The loss left the Lady Oaks at 11-8, and at 6-7 in the league.

Kelli Stewart secured another impressive double-double for the Lady Tigers —with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and to go along with three assists.

Stewart’s scoring consisted of 10 deuces, a fourth-quarter three-pointer, and a second-stanza foul shot.

Bailey Vulgamore added 18 points —on three twos, a first-quarter trifecta and 9-of-10 made freebies.

Ava Little landed a dozen points on two twos, two treys and 2-of-2 fourth-quarter free throws —while Sarah Thompson with a pair of baskets in the second canto, and Morgan Crabtree with a fourth-frame field goal, rounded out Waverly’s scoring.

Oak Hill had three ladies in double figures —Chloe Chambers with 19 points with nine baskets, Baylee Howell with 14 points and four made threes, and Brooke Howard with 13 points on six buckets.

That trio also combined for the Lady Oaks’ four free throws —although Oak Hill struggled at the stripe (4-of-11).

Staff report

