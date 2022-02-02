The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14) 19-0 164 2. Dublin Coffman 17-1 136 3. Reynoldsburg (2) 17-2 132 4. Akr. Hoban (1) 17-0 123 5. Cin. Princeton 17-3 102 6. Mason 17-2 87 7. Olmsted Falls 17-2 60 8. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 55 9. Pickerington Cent. 13-6 41 10. Centerville 11-5 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark 21

DIVISION II 1. Granville (12) 17-1 168 2. Shelby (1) 18-0 139 3. Kettering Alter (4) 17-1 138 4. Dresden Tri-Valley 18-1 134 5. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 17-0 113 6. Thornville Sheridan 16-3 58 7. Alliance Marlington 15-2 56 8. Cols. Hartley 14-2 49 9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 17-2 43 10. Napoleon 15-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 12

DIVISION III 1. Wheelersburg (12) 17-0 161 2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1) 16-0 141 3. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 16-1 123 4. Arcanum (2) 17-1 116 5. Worthington Christian 13-2 80 6. Cardington-Lincoln 15-1 65 7. Sardinia Eastern 16-3 62 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 51 9. Cols. Africentric 14-4 29 10. Delphos Jefferson (1) 18-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19, Leesburg Fairfield 15, New Lexington 13

DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (15) 19-0 177 2. New Madison Tri-Village (3) 17-2 138 3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16-1 126 4. Glouster Trimble 16-1 113 5. New Knoxville 17-2 103 6. Tree of Life 17-0 70 7. New Riegel 15-1 67 8. Waterford 14-3 53 9. Russia 15-4 36 10. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22