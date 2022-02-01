Trojans meet a milestone

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans reached a season milestone with their 54-35 victory over visiting Clay on Monday night inside Trojan Arena.

With the 19-point win, the Lady Trojans raised their record to 10-10 — and find themselves winners of three-straight games as the regular season comes to a close.

In Monday’s decision, Portsmouth’s rebounding and defense played a key role — allowing the Lady Trojans to build a 28-11 halftime lead.

Portsmouth saw a balanced scoring effort led by senior Nia Trinidad’s team-high 14 points.

Trinidad buried four of the team’s seven-made three pointers in her second-to-last home game as a senior.

Emily Cheatham scored 11 points on four made field goals and a three-of-six mark at the foul line.

Amya Carr scored eight, Ayonna Carr and McKynna Jarvis seven apiece, Daysha Reid four, and Sydney Meadows one in the victory.

Fourth-year head coach Amy Hughes said she was proud of her team in their winning effort — and in reaching the double-digit win threshold heading into the postseason.

“Super proud of the kids, they have really developed and improved over the last month. It’s been four years of work and we are finally seeing the results. There is no team that outworks us, I can promise you that,” Hughes said. “I would say 10 wins is an accomplishment and they should be proud.”

Clay junior Morgan McCoy led all scorers with a game-high 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

Senior Kyleigh Oliver scored nine points with a pair of field goals and four-made free throws, and freshman Sarah Cassidy scored six points and finished with five rebounds and two steals.

Portsmouth (10-10) will host Coal Grove on Thursday night in their home regular-season finale.

Clay (2-16) travels to Symmes Valley in SOC I play on Thursday.

BOX SCORE

Clay 8 3 10 14 — 35

Portsmouth 14 14 14 12 — 54

Clay (2-16, 2-10 SOC I) 35

Sarah Cassidy 2 2-2 6, Tori Covert 0 0-0 0, Lynsey Loop 0 2-2 2, Amadea Everman 0 0-0 0, Rylan Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Oliver 2 4-6 9, Morgan McCoy 5 8-12 18; TOTALS: 9 16-23 35; Three-point field goals: 1 (Oliver 1)

Portsmouth (10-10, 3-9 OVC) 54

Emily Cheatham 4 3-6 11, Nia Trinidad 5 0-0 14, Daysha Reid 2 0-0 4, Lexie Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 3 0-0 7, Sydney Meadows 0 1-2 1, Tru Cofer 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Reid 0 0-0 0, McKynna Jarvis 3 0-0 7, Amya Carr 3 1-2 8; TOTALS: 17 5-10 54; Three-point field goals: 7 (Trinidad 4, Ayonna Carr, Jarvis, Amya Carr 1 apiece)

Clay senior Kyleigh Oliver (30) dribbles on the perimeter during the Lady Panthers’ road trip to face Portsmouth on Monday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_4653-1.jpg Clay senior Kyleigh Oliver (30) dribbles on the perimeter during the Lady Panthers’ road trip to face Portsmouth on Monday night. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Nia Trinidad (3) attempts a three-point shot during the Lady Trojans’ 54-35 win over Clay on Monday night inside Trojan Arena. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_4573-1.jpg Portsmouth senior Nia Trinidad (3) attempts a three-point shot during the Lady Trojans’ 54-35 win over Clay on Monday night inside Trojan Arena. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

PHS gets 10th victory in win over Clay

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

