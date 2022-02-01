The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Centerville (19) 17-0 190 2. Pickerington Cent. 15-1 159 3. Westerville S. 16-0 133 4. Kettering Fairmont 17-1 119 5. Gahanna Lincoln 15-2 96 6. Lakewood St. Edward 13-2 75 7. Cin. Elder 15-3 66 8. Sylvania Northview 15-1 61 9. Lyndhurst Brush 12-2 31 10. Pickerington N. 14-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21, Fairfield 18. Lima Sr. 17

DIVISION II 1. Akr. SVSM (9) 11-3 177 (tie) Kettering Alter (9) 14-2 177 3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 15-2 147 4. Bloom-Carroll 16-2 101 5. Cin. Woodward 12-3 94 6. Cols. Beechcroft 14-2 81 7. Dresden Tri-Valley 12-3 61 8. Waverly 14-3 58 9. Akr. Buchtel 13-5 31 10.Cleves Taylor 15-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 17. Gates Mills Gilmour 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12

DIVISION III 1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (11) 16-0 164 2. Versailles (2) 16-1 149 3. Collins Western Reserve (3) 16-0 144 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 13-2 117 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 12-2 101 6. Haviland Wayne Trace 16-1 98 7. Cin. Taft (1) 9-5 56 8. Cols. Africentric 13-5 51 9. Swanton 15-2 29 10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8-7 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 17, Proctorville Fairland 16, New Middletown Springfield 14, Minford 12

DIVISION IV 1. Botkins (15) 17-1 178 2. Antwerp 14-1 145 3. Tiffin Calvert (2) 17-0 134 4. Glouster Trimble (1) 14-0 128 5. New Madison Tri-Village 14-1 101 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 18-1 98 7. Richmond Hts. (1) 13-4 62 8. Lucasville Valley 14-3 34 9. New Bremen 14-3 32 10. Berlin Hiland 13-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 16, Cedarville 14, Cin. College Prep 13, Hannibal River 12