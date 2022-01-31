Girls Basketball Recaps — January 27 & 28

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame 57, Green 29

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Notre Dame Lady Titans took their Southern Ohio Conference Division I winning streak to just one game shy of an even 100 on Thursday.

That’s because the Lady Titans stymied the host Green Lady Bobcats to single digits in all four quarters —en route to capturing a 57-29 SOC I victory, and making it 99 consecutive triumphs inside the division.

Notre Dame raised its records to 12-3 —and to a perfect 9-0 and atop the SOC I.

The Lady Titans led at every stop — 16-7 after the initial, 30-16 at the half, and more than doubled up the Lady Bobcats by third’s quarter conclusion at 46-22.

The loss left Green at 4-8, and at 3-5 in the SOC I.

Five players scored for Notre Dame, which faced Green again on Monday night —in a makeup matchup at home, and going for SOC win 100 in a row.

Gracie Ashley and Annie Dettwiller dropped in 15 points apiece on Thursday, as both scored seven field goals — with Ashley amassing the Lady Titans’ only made three-pointer.

Katie Strickland scored seven field goals as well for 14 points —as Kamryn Bradford bagged seven points and Ella Kirby the other six.

Strickland added eight rebounds and Ashley another six.

Dettwiller and Bradford both made a free throw, while Kirby converted 2-of-2 in the second stanza.

The Lady Bobcats had two players account for their 29 points — senior Kasey Kimbler with 18 and Anna Knapp with the other 11.

Kimbler connected for three twos, three first-half threes, and 3-of-5 first-half foul shots.

Knapp netted a first-quarter deuce, both of her trifectas in the third frame, and finally an old-fashioned three-point play in the fourth.

West 53, Waverly 49

WAVERLY — The West Lady Senators, playing just their third game in 28 days, snapped Waverly’s wining streak on Thursday night —and escaped the Tigers’ den with an important 53-49 Southern Ohio Conference Division II triumph.

The Lady Senators moved to 12-3 with the late-game win, and to 9-2 and remaining tied for second-place with South Webster in the SOC II.

The Lady Tigers, which had won seven straight, slipped to 12-5 —and to 7-4 in the league.

West held a 28-20 halftime advantage, but the Lady Tigers tied the contest up at 40-40 following three quarters —thanks to a 20-12 winning of the third frame.

The game remained tied at 49-49 with a minute-and-a-half remaining, but West went ahead 15 seconds later —on a well-executed offensive set which included a pass to the high post from Emma Sayre to Abby Adkins, who found a cutting Charlie Jo Howard for a back-door basket.

Ava Little missed a Lady Tigers three on the other end on the ensign possession, and Lexi Deaver drained a pair of one-and-one bonus free throws from there —with 31.6 seconds left.

Deaver, Sydney McDermott in the second stanza and Maelyn Howell in the fourth all made two free throws, while Adkins added one in the third —in addition to her two treys in that period.

Speaking of threes, the Senators scorched the nets for 10 of them —including half by senior Eden Cline for a team-high 15 points.

Deaver dialed long distance twice in the second quarter towards 10 counters, as McDermott added eight points and Adkins another seven.

Sayre swished a fourth-quarter deuce and trey, while Howard and Howell had four crucial points apiece.

Kelli Stewart scored a game-high 16 points for Waverly —which featured seven field goals and 2-of-4 free throws.

She also secured a double-double with 13 rebounds, and made off with five steals.

Bailey Vulgamore made three triples and 4-of-6 freebies for 15 points, as Little with two and Delaney Tackett with one added the other two Tiger treys.

However, Waverly went just 7-of-14 from the foul line.

Oak Hill 32, Valley 28

LUCASVILLE — A slow start spelled doom indeed for the Valley Lady Indians on Thursday.

That’s because they made just three free throws for their only first-quarter points, en route to a 32-28 loss to the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks in Southern Ohio Conference Division II action.

Oak Hill — which completed the season sweep of Valley — held an 11-3 lead at first quarter’s end, then maintained cushions of 18-14 at halftime and 22-19 following three frames.

The loss left the young Lady Indians at 6-10, and at 3-8 in the SOC II.

The Lady Oaks evened their league tally to 6-6 —part of 11-7 overall.

Valley’s Emilie Johnson with two free throws and Haley Whitt with one made up the Indians’ first-quarter scoring, as their second quarter consisted of two Madison Montgomery made foul shots —and three combined threes from Savannah Easter (two) and Makenna Dunham (one).

In the third, Johnson dropped in a three and Whitt a two —as Easter, Johnson and Whitt all had fourth-quarter buckets, with Johnson making good for an old-fashioned three-point play.

The Lady Indians’ only other fourth-quarter points were a pair of made freebies from Lexie Morrow.

Four Lady Oaks scored — paced by senior Brooke Howard with 11 points.

Chloe Chambers added eight, Baylee Howell hit for seven, and junior Jordan Howard had the other six.

Western 62, Clay 30

ROSEMOUNT — The Western Lady Indians defeated the host Clay Lady Panthers on Thursday —by a count of 62-30 in an SOC I bout.

The Lady Indians improved their league record to 7-3, and part of 10-6.

Sarah Cassidy, on nine total field goals including a three-ball, tossed in 19 points to pace Clay.

Kyleigh Oliver added eight points with a pair of triples, as Lynsey Loop landed the other three Lady Panther points.

Clay 37, East 19

ROSEMOUNT — Two tries against East, the only two triumphs for the young Clay Lady Panthers.

That’s because the Lady Panthers, previously winning at East on Dec. 17 for their only other season victory, posted win number two on Friday —defeating the visiting Lady Tartans 37-19 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup matchup.

In fact, both East (2-12) and Clay (2-15) now have two wins on the year —while the Lady Panthers are now 2-10 in the SOC I.

The Lady Tartans fell to 0-9 in the league with the loss.

For Clay, Sarah Cassidy — exactly one night after amassing 19 points —topped her own career-high by pouring in 26.

She punched in seven two-pointers, three trifectas, and three free throws — and also made off with six steals and grabbed five rebounds.

Kyleigh Oliver — Clay’s sole senior — stuffed the stat sheet for 15 boards, nine points on three twos and three foul shots, six steals, three blocked shots and five assists.

Amadea Everman added the other two Lady Panther points, and pulled down a career-high 14 caroms.

South Webster 58, Minford 37

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps are rapidly rounding into postseason form.

Leading the visiting Minford Lady Falcons 29-25 at halftime on Friday night, South Webster got defensive — and outscored their guests 29-12 in the final 16 minutes.

South Webster (14-4, 10-2 SOC II) was led by senior Bri Claxon’s game-high 31 points — in the 58-37 home makeup victory.

Claxon collected seven twos, drained four threes, and made all five of South Webster’s free-throw attempts.

It was also the Lady Jeeps’ fourth consecutive win.

Skylar Zimmerman connected on four field goals, including two three-pointers, as part of her 10-point outing.

Faith Maloney scored nine, Bella Claxon six, and Makayla Raynard two points in the 21-point win.

Claxon connected on a pair of first-quarter threes, as South Webster went up 20-11 at the first stop.

The Lady Jeeps then outscored the Lady Falcons for the third quarter 17-5.

Minford (9-8, 6-6 SOC II) was led by Bella Reffit’s team-high 11 points — on three field goals and 5-of-7 free throws.

Kynedi Davis scored seven, Maggie Risner six, Lindsee Williams five, and Savannah Cantrell and Lexi Conkel both scored four points apiece.

South Webster held a 22-15 advantage in total field goals, including a 9-0 shutout edge in made threes.

South Webster was scheduled to host Waverly on Saturday in another SOC II makeup matchup, but that game got postponed.

