2 Jeeps set OHSAA volleyball marks

Two South Webster High School volleyball standouts, which completed their senior seasons in 2021, have officially been recognized as Ohio High School Athletic Association state record-holders. Bri Claxon, left, has been recognized for “service aces in a single match”, having recorded 17 aces in a non-league match on Nov. 25 against Peebles. Faith Maloney, right, has been recognized for “service aces over a career”, having served up 264 aces from her freshman season in 2018 thru her senior campaign in 2021. The Jeeps captured their first-ever regional championship in volleyball this past season.

Paul Boggs | Daily Times