Basketball Scoreboard— January 28 & 29

Basketball Scoreboard— January 28
Girls Basketball
Clay 37, East 19
South Webster 58, Minford 37
Boys Basketball
Portsmouth 65, Gallia Academy 53
Minford 54, South Webster 34
Wheelersburg 53, West 24
Valley 66, Eastern 58
Oak Hill 45, Northwest 43
Clay 61, East 50
Notre Dame 55, New Boston 50
Ironton St. Joseph at Green, ppd. to Feb. 12
Symmes Valley at Western, ppd. to Feb. 12
Rock Hill at South Point, ppd. to Feb. 2
Ironton 78, Coal Grove 72, 2OT
Fairland 60, Chesapeake 56
Basketball Scoreboard— January 29
Girls Basketball
Portsmouth 45, Phelps (Ky.) 35 (at Fairview Invitational)
West 48, Northwest 33
Notre Dame 42, Minford 28
Valley 30, South Point 27
Eastern 42, Western 29
Coal Grove 50, Chesapeake 25
Rock Hill 44, Huntington St. Joseph (W. Va.) 41
Fairland at North Adams, canceled
Waverly at South Webster, ppd.
Boys Basketball
Minford 58, West 37
Notre Dame 74, East 26
South Webster 65, Clay 25
Federal Hocking 61, New Boston 40
Jackson 46, Wheelersburg 42
Waverly 65, Miami Trace 54
Western 68, Eastern 60
Symmes Valley 75, South Gallia 29
Ironton 63, Fairland 61, OT
South Point 59, Coal Grove 40
North Adams at Portsmouth, ppd. to Feb. 2