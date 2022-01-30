Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard— January 28 & 29


Basketball Scoreboard— January 28

Girls Basketball

Clay 37, East 19

South Webster 58, Minford 37

Boys Basketball

Portsmouth 65, Gallia Academy 53

Minford 54, South Webster 34

Wheelersburg 53, West 24

Valley 66, Eastern 58

Oak Hill 45, Northwest 43

Clay 61, East 50

Notre Dame 55, New Boston 50

Ironton St. Joseph at Green, ppd. to Feb. 12

Symmes Valley at Western, ppd. to Feb. 12

Rock Hill at South Point, ppd. to Feb. 2

Ironton 78, Coal Grove 72, 2OT

Fairland 60, Chesapeake 56

Basketball Scoreboard— January 29

Girls Basketball

Portsmouth 45, Phelps (Ky.) 35 (at Fairview Invitational)

West 48, Northwest 33

Notre Dame 42, Minford 28

Valley 30, South Point 27

Eastern 42, Western 29

Coal Grove 50, Chesapeake 25

Rock Hill 44, Huntington St. Joseph (W. Va.) 41

Fairland at North Adams, canceled

Waverly at South Webster, ppd.

Boys Basketball

Minford 58, West 37

Notre Dame 74, East 26

South Webster 65, Clay 25

Federal Hocking 61, New Boston 40

Jackson 46, Wheelersburg 42

Waverly 65, Miami Trace 54

Western 68, Eastern 60

Symmes Valley 75, South Gallia 29

Ironton 63, Fairland 61, OT

South Point 59, Coal Grove 40

North Adams at Portsmouth, ppd. to Feb. 2

