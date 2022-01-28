Jeeps gain split with West

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Jeeps made 10 three-point goals, had four players place in double figures and almost notched a fifth, and captured a key 69-54 Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys basketball makeup victory over West on Wednesday night.

The win gave the Jeeps a season split with West —which torched them from the three-point line in a 60-45 Senator triumph three weeks ago.

With the victory, the Jeeps are now 9-5 and 6-5 in the SOC II, while West fell to 7-6 and 4-5.

The Senators did their best to keep pace with South Webster, but made only six triples to the Jeeps’ 10 —and thus the 15-point difference.

South Webster won every quarter, and thus led at every stop —16-11 following the first, 36-29 at halftime, and 54-40 following three frames.

Four Jeeps posted double figures in scoring —spearheaded by Will Collins’ 16 on seven field goals and 2-of-2 first-quarter free throws.

He had half of SW’s first-quarter 16 points.

Cam Carpenter converted for 14 points including three trifectas, two of which were in the pullaway third frame.

He also split a pair of first-quarter foul shots.

Eli Roberts recorded 13 points on two deuces and three treys, before he unfortunately rolled an ankle late in the third period.

Trae Zimmerman’s 12 points and Connor Bender’s nine points chipped in, as Zimmerman with two and Bender with one made threes.

Both also meshed 2-of-3 freebies.

Brady Blizzard, with a third-quarter two and a fourth-quarter three, finished with five points.

Jesse Dixon, the six-foot three-inch standout senior Senator, poured in a game-high 26 markers.

He did so on five twos, three three-balls, and 4-of-5 second-half foul shots.

Noah Coleman tossed in a dozen — on five field goals and an old-fashioned fourth-quarter three-point play.

Jeffery Bishop scored three buckets in the final canto, Jacob Davis dropped in two baskets in the second stanza, Cole Tipton tallied the only other Senator three, and Ryan Sissel scored on a third-quarter old-fashioned three-point play.

