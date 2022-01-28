Go for trout; turkeys in decline

The good news in the outdoors is that Monday will be the last day of this less than desirable month of January 2022.

At midweek the high for the day stood at 24 degrees. When the high for the day is eight degrees below freezing it’s… well, it’s a good time to throw another log on the fire and curl up with a good book.

GREENBO TROUT

Or, if you’re one of those hardy winter fishermen, you might try your luck with the trout in Greenbo Lake.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will stock several thousand rainbows into the 181- acre lake sometime in February, but exactly when is an unknown.

The person I talked to Thursday in the department’s Frankfort office said the trout-stocking schedule for February was not yet available.

For information, call 1-800-658-1549, or visit the department’s website at www.fw.ky.gov.

BROWN TROUT

Has anyone out there caught a brown trout from Greenbo? A release on the department’s website, dated 2019, said Greenbo received a first-ever stocking of 2,000 browns in February.

Anglers may keep one brown trout daily with a 16-inch minimum size limit, while they may keep eight rainbow trout daily with no minimum size limit.

“We selected Greenbo and other lakes because they have good water temperatures and dissolved oxygen levels for brown trout to survive through the summer,” said Dave Dreves, assistant director of Fisheries for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “We want to see how well brown trout do in these particular lakes. Other southern states have big brown trout in lakes, such as Lake Jocassee in South Carolina.”

He said, “The brown trout won’t obtain harvestable size for several years. Anglers need to know the difference between the two trout species.

“Brown trout possess orange spots on the side with blue halos with an orange or brown coloring along the side. The tail of a brown trout has relatively few spots. Rainbow trout have a pinkish stripe along the sides with small black speckles all over the body and tail.”

In addition to a valid Kentucky fishing license, anglers must possess a valid Kentucky trout stamp to keep trout.

​​My chief outdoor activity these past two weeks involves keeping two feeding stations charged for the cardinals, blue jays, doves and the little wrens.

OHIO TURKEYS

The wild turkey population in Ohio is on the decline. There have been several years now of below average hatches, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

As a result, the Ohio Wildlife Council – an eight-member board that approves all Ohio Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations – has recommended cutting three weeks from the fall hunting season for this year.

The 2021 season, open in 70 of Ohio’s 88 counties, which ran from Oct. 10 through Nov. 29, saw hunters harvest just 695 turkeys.

The average harvest during the three previous years (2018 to 2020) was 1,079 birds.

Under the proposal, the 2022 fall season will open Saturday, Oct. 15 and conclude on Sunday, Nov. 13. That goes along with a reduced limit in the upcoming spring season.

Last year’s spring hunt limit was two bearded turkeys per season.

There would be more wild turkeys if they would smarten up and strive to emulate the bald eagle – that is, to build their nests high in the treetops.

But no, the turkey hen will build her nest on the ground. She will lay up to a dozen eggs, which will be easy pickings for a hungry fox or coyote.

TRADITIONAL OPENERS

Other proposals for Ohio include the traditional start dates of squirrel and mourning dove on Thursday, Sept. 1, furbearer hunting and trapping on Thursday, Nov. 10, and rabbit and pheasant on Friday, Nov. 4.

White-tailed deer hunting seasons will be presented to the council by wildlife biologists on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Waterfowl hunting dates in the Lake Erie marsh zone were proposed to begin on Saturday, Oct. 15. The north zone and south zone waterfowl openers were proposed for Saturday, Oct. 22.

Council meetings are held virtually and open to the public. Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting to register. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.

A statewide hearing on all proposed rules will be held on Thursday, March 24, at 9:00 a.m.

KENTUCKY TURKEYS

Kentucky had a generous limit on its fall turkey season of four birds per season, only two of which may be taken with the shotgun. And just one of those turkeys may be taken per day.

Piatt https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_GSamPiatt-1-1-3.jpg Piatt

By G. Sam Piatt Contributing Columnist

Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619

Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619