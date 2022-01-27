Keeney scores 1000th in Burg win

BEAVER — Sammy Hagar once sang he couldn’t drive 55.

Maybe so, but the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates sure can —and Alaina Keeney can, and did, score 1000 career points.

Keeney connected on a game-opening three-point goal a mere 48 seconds in, and Wheelersburg went from there —as the undefeated Lady Pirates pumped in a dozen trifectas, en route to capturing a 62-47 Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup victory at Eastern on Wednesday.

For those into counting, it was Wheelersburg’s 16th win in 16 games this season —with 11 of those coming inside its league-leading SOC II.

And, it was Wheelersburg’s 55th consecutive conference victory —as the perimeter-oriented Lady Pirates, once again, lived mas and died a lot less by the three-point shot.

They tallied 12 on Wednesday —with Keeney’s second attempt inside the game’s opening minute making good for her career point number 1,000.

Needing only a free throw for the milestone, she scored eight at Eastern —drilling a two-point goal in the second quarter, followed by another three in the third.

The Lady Pirates, which had 11 deuces along with 4-of-5 free throws, led at every stop —20-11 following the first, 32-20 at halftime and 52-29 following the third.

Of those 12 triples, and as part of their 20-point first and third frames, the Lady Pirates popped five first-quarter threes —and three in the third sandwiched around two each in the second and fourth.

Maddison Whittaker with four (12 points), Annie Coriell with three (11 points), Makenna Walker with two (10 points) and Lyndsay Heimbach with one (five points) all complimented the standout senior Keeney from beyond the arc.

So did Kiera Kennard, whose only points were a first-quarter old-fashioned three-point play.

Wheelersburg was actually paced by senior Lexie Rucker, who scored 13 points on six field goals and a split of third-frame foul shots.

Eastern senior scoring machine Abby Cochenour —on four deuces, three treys and 5-of-7 free throws —tallied a game-high 22 points for the Lady Eagles.

All but a first-quarter three and a second-quarter two came after halftime.

Her sister, Addison Cochenour, chipped in 14 points on seven buckets — as Kelsey Helphenstine with two first-quarter three balls, Lydia Park with a second-quarter three, and Madison Shuler with a third-quarter two rounded out the Eastern scoring.

