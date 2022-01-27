Carpenter signs with KCU baseball

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster senior Cam Carpenter has been a staple in the Jeeps’ pitching rotation during his high school career.

And, as of Monday’s signing, Carpenter will be adding his arm — and overall baseball talents — to the Kentucky Christian University program, following his graduation this May.

The SW senior said at his signing that one of the main factors that led him to choose KCU to continue his education and baseball career was the Knights coaching staff’s developmental skills.

“It’s really exciting. When I first went to visit KCU, I felt that was where I wanted to be because they’re big on developing speed,” Carpenter said. “Developing velocity on my fastball is something they can work with me on, so it made sense as a fit for me once I got there.”

During his junior season in 2021, Carpenter made 17 appearances — as either a starting pitcher or reliever and posted a team-best 2.37 ERA.

Carpenter recorded four wins and a save — closing the door in the Jeeps’ win at Minford at the start of the ‘21 campaign.

“I’m extremely excited and happy for Cam. He has worked so hard to get this opportunity,” SW coach Ryan McClintic said. “He’s the first guy to the field to get extra reps and really has the mentality that it will take to succeed at the next level as a three-sport athlete that continuously works on his craft during his other seasons. Cam sets a great example for all of our young athletes who want to play at the the college level.”

“We’ve always been the most hard-working team in the SOC. I don’t think any teams work harder than us in any of our sports, and I think Coach McClintic does a great job in helping us work hard to get where we want to be,” Carpenter said, of playing for McClintic and SW.

Carpenter is a four-year member of the SWHS golf, boys basketball and baseball teams.

While attending KCU, Carpenter plans to pursue a degree in pre-physical therapy — and a minor in sports management.

With friends, family, SW coaches, pitching coach Andy Heimbach, and Post 23 Senior Team coach Drew Lowe in attendance — Carpenter made his post-graduation plans official.

“It meant a lot to have everyone here, especially some who I wasn’t sure if they’d be able to make it,” he said. “It meant a lot to have them here to see me sign.”

South Webster senior Cam Carpenter (center seated) signed to continue his education and baseball career at Kentucky Christian University earlier this week. Pictured (front, L-R): Lori Carpenter, Chad Cook, Cam Carpenter, Stephen Carpenter, Kinsey Carpenter; (back, L-R): Ivan Blevins, Ryan McClintic, Dustin Ruth https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Carpenter-signing-1.jpg South Webster senior Cam Carpenter (center seated) signed to continue his education and baseball career at Kentucky Christian University earlier this week. Pictured (front, L-R): Lori Carpenter, Chad Cook, Cam Carpenter, Stephen Carpenter, Kinsey Carpenter; (back, L-R): Ivan Blevins, Ryan McClintic, Dustin Ruth Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

