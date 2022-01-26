Falcons’ Zimmerman scores 1,000th point

MINFORD — The goal of winning the game becomes easier when you win every quarter.

In their 67-39 win over Northwest on Tuesday, the Minford Falcons won every frame by at least a field goal — improving their record to 12-3 (8-3 SOC II) with the home victory.

Falcons senior Trenton Zimmerman led all scorers with a game-high 22 points, shooting 7-of-14 from the field and eight-of-nine from the free-throw line.

As part of his 22-point outing, Zimmerman crossed the 1,000-point mark for his varsity career as a Falcon.

Adam Crank knocked down four three-pointers on five attempts and scored 16 points, Myles Montgomery and Devin Parker had 10 each, Joe Hannah scored seven, and Bailey White had two points in the win.

Tanner Bolin led Northwest with 15 points, followed by Connor Lintz’s 10 points.

Alex Baer and Jay Jenkins both scored five, Kory Butler had three, and Brayden Campbell one point in the contest.

Northwest (5-9, 2-8 SOC II) travels to Oak Hill on Friday night in SOC II play, while Minford travels to South Webster in SOC II play on Friday night.

Minford senior Trenton Zimmerman (1) scored his 1,000th career point during the Falcons’ 67-39 win over Northwest in SOC II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Trenton-Zimmerman-1000-points-1-1.jpg Minford senior Trenton Zimmerman (1) scored his 1,000th career point during the Falcons’ 67-39 win over Northwest in SOC II play. Courtesy of Courtney Shoemaker

