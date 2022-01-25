On their way

PORTSMOUTH — The 2021-22 Notre Dame Lady Titans took a major step towards their goal of an outright Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship.

The Lady Titans (11-3, 8-0 SOC I) earned a 62-31 over second place Symmes Valley (11-8, 9-2 SOC II) on their home court on Monday, giving themselves a two-game lead over the Lady Vikings in the league race.

Early on, Notre Dame set the tone with their defensive disruption. J.D. McKenzie’s Lady Titans team forced 18 first half turnovers and 25 by game’s end.

“Defensively we would say that was an okay night for us. We were able to force turnovers and get breakaways, some opportunities that we got that we didn’t capitalize on. Thought at times we weren’t as active on defense as we needed to be, we were getting stretched out a little bit and in the wrong places. Those are things we can work on in practice this week,” McKenzie said. “Symmes Valley’s a really good team with double-digit wins and second in the league, they gave us a good game at their place and always play hard and physical.”

Junior Annie Dettwiller scored 11 of ND’s 22 points during the first quarter when Symmes Valley deployed a triangle-and-two defense to limit their outside shooting. Dettwiller was extremely active on defense, grabbing a game-high nine steals in 22 minutes of action.

Junior Kamryn Bradford and sophomore Ella Kirby both knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the contest when the outside shot attempts were coming more consistently.

Kirby led the Lady Titans with a team-high 14 points on five-of-eight shooting from the field and a pair of free throw makes.

Sophomore Gracie Ashley scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, Bradford finished with seven points, Bree Hicks scored six off-the-bench, Katie Strickland had four, Annabelle Ball and Taylor Lasswell scored two each, and Kaylyn Darden scored one in the 31-point victory.

“With their defense early in the game, we were able to get paint touches and score some in transition. Annie’s our leading scorer overall, but there’s been several nights anyone in our six-man rotation can be our leading scorer,” McKenzie said. “Shot 1-of-10 from three in the first half but were able to knock some of those down in the third quarter. Balance is huge for us, and I think that makes us dangerous with how many girls can score.”

With the victory, the Lady Titans have now claimed the program’s 98th-straight win against SOC I opponents.

With a two-game lead in the SOC I race, all signs are pointing to another SOC championship with a strong finish in their final league games.

“Lot of these girls have played with the girls who’ve been our leaders in the past,” McKenzie said. “It’s great to have a program where your players are the ones who set the standard, and they’ve learned from a lot of great players as they’ve come into their roles now.”

Notre Dame will look to secure an additional two wins in SOC I play in the next week, travelling to Green on Thursday and welcoming the Lady Bobcats to Portsmouth on Monday (Jan. 31).

“We’re getting down to the end of the year where things can be really fun, or disappointing,” McKenzie said. “We want to make sure we’re working hard to make sure it’s fun and not a disappointment.”

BOX SCORE

Symmes Valley 6 11 5 9 — 31

Notre Dame 22 17 9 14 — 62

Symmes Valley (11-8, 9-2 SOC I) 31

Jenna Malone 1 0-0 2, Allie Day 3 0-0 7, Hailee Beckett 1 1-2 3, Jordan Ellison 1 1-2 3, Kylee Thompson 8 0-0 16, Hailee Gordon 0 0-2 0, Lindsey Thompson 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 14 2-6 31; Three-point field goals: 1 (Day 1)

Notre Dame (11-3, 8-0 SOC I) 62

Taylor Lasswell 1 0-0 2, Lilly Madden 0 0-0 0, Ella Kirby 5 2-2 14, Kamryn Bradford 2 1-2 7, Annie Dettwiller 4 5-8 13, Bree Hicks 3 0-0 6, Annabelle Ball 1 0-0 2, Kaylyn Darden 0 1-2 1, Mallory Boland 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 5 3-4 13, Katie Stickland 1 2-4 4, Alivia Taylor 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 22 14-23 62; Three-point field goals: 4 (Kirby, Bradford 2 apiece)

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

