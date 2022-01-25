Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Centerville (17) 14-0 170 2. Pickerington Cent. 13-1 140 3. Westerville S. 14-0 120 4. Kettering Fairmont 15-1 111 5. Gahanna Lincoln 14-2 96 6. Lakewood St. Edward 11-2 54 7. Cin. Elder 14-3 52 8. Fairfield 14-2 45 9. Sylvania Northview 13-1 43 10. Lyndhurst Brush 11-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Moeller 18. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16. Lima Sr. 12

DIVISION II 1. Kettering Alter (6) 14-2 159 2. Akr. SVSM (11) 14-2 157 3. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-2 127 4. Bloom-Carroll 14-2 75 5. Cin. Woodward 10-3 72 6. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-3 53 7. Waverly 12-3 51 8. Cols. Beechcroft 11-2 36 9. Akr. Buchtel 11-5 32 10. Cleves Taylor 13-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 23. Huron 22. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18. Heath 16. Day. Dunbar 14

DIVISION III 1. Versailles (15) 15-0 162 2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14-0 125 3. Collins Western Reserve 15-0 106 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10-2 78 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 11-2 77 6. Haviland Wayne Trace 13-1 76 7. Cols. Africentric (1) 11-4 67 8. Cin. Taft 8-5 54 9. Swanton 14-1 45 10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-4 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee 21. Cols. Ready 16. Richwood N. Union 12

DIVISION IV 1. Botkins (13) 15-1 149 2. Antwerp 12-1 112 3. Glouster Trimble (1) 11-0 108 4. Tiffin Calvert 15-0 100 5. New Madison Tri-Village 10-1 87 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 16-1 76 7. Richmond Hts. (1) 11-4 60 8. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-2 33 9. Malvern 11-2 29 10. Lucasville Valley 12-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 15