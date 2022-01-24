Boys Basketball Recaps — January 21

Fairland 69, Portsmouth 61 (2OT)

PORTSMOUTH — Regulation wasn’t enough time to decide this Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

Neither was a single overtime.

The visiting Fairland Dragons found a way to survive a tough test from the host Portsmouth Trojans on Friday night, winning 69-61 in double overtime.

The Dragons trailed 43-34 entering the fourth quarter, before winning the final eight minutes 18-9.

From the start of the fourth period through the end of the game, Fairland outscored Portsmouth 35-18.

Fairland’s Aiden Porter, the school’s all-time leading scorer, led all scorers with a game-high 27 points.

Seventeen of Porter’s 27 came in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Chase Allen and J.D. Thacker scored 18 and 13 respectively, as the three Dragons to reach double figures.

Dariyonne Bryant led the Trojans with a team-high 20 points, followed by Kenny Sanderlin’s 18.

Bryant bucketed seven deuces and two triples, while Sanderlin scored six field goals —and all six of the Trojans’ made free throws.

But, again, poor free-throw shooting doomed Portsmouth —which went just 6-of-15 from the charity stripe.

DeAndre Berry scored seven, Devon Lattimore and Tyler Duncan both had six, and Daewin Spence scored four in the contest.

Portsmouth (5-8, 2-6 OVC) travels to Rock Hill on Tuesday in OVC play.

The Dragons continue to lead the OVC at 6-1 —part of now 13-3 for Fairland.

Symmes Valley 74, Green 48

WILLOW WOOD — Simply put, the Vikings’ “Red” had these Bobcats seeing “Green”.

That’s because host Symmes Valley, the league leaders in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I, vanquished visiting Green on Friday night —posting at least 19 points in three of the four quarters, and winning by a count of 74-48.

While Symmes Valley won every quarter, including the narrow second (11-9) and fourth (20-16) frames, the difference-makers — and momentum-swingers —were the first (19-11) and third (24-12) salvos.

With the victory, the Vikings raised their records to 11-2 and 8-1 in the SOC I —as they remain a game ahead of Western in the loss column for the league lead.

Green, which slipped to 6-7, fell to 5-3 in the division.

Levi Sampson scored 16 points to pace the Bobcats, as he had eight total field goals.

Abe McBee with a dozen points (six baskets) and Gabe McBee with 10 points (four field goals and 1-of-2 free throws) also chipped in for Green.

Gabe McBee bagged a three-point goal —as did Levi Blevins (six points) and Levi Waddell.

Four Vikings amounted double figures —Brayden Webb with a game-high 21, Ethan Patterson with 12, Grayson Walsh with 11 and Levi Best with 10.

Webb went off for nine buckets and 3-of-4 foul shots.

The Bobcats return to the road, and return to SOC I action, on Tuesday night at Western.

Western 69, New Boston 29

LATHAM — There was no comeback in the cards this time for the New Boston Tigers.

That’s because the visiting Tigers, which rallied for a dramatic 47-42 victory over the Western Indians in their initial meeting, fell hard to The Tribe this time around —losing 69-29 on Friday night.

New Boston did trail only 16-11 at the first stop, but the Indians erupted for 28 second-period points —and tagged the Tigers for 20 more in the third.

The Tigers tallied only 11 combined markers in the middle two cantos, including only four in the third frame —on a Brady Voiers three-pointer and a Grady Jackson split of free throws.

Jackson, who tossed in six total field goals, paced the Tigers with 15 points.

Voiers added 2-of-3 first-quarter free throws for five points, as Devin Allard added a first-quarter deuce and a fourth-quarter trey.

Dalton Jackson and Myles Beasley —with first-quarter and second-quarter buckets respectively —rounded out New Boston’s scoring.

Four Indians dented double figures —spearheaded by standout Kolten Miller’s 17 points.

Miller made five field goals and a perfect 7-of-7 freebies.

Reed Brewster bagged two twos —but was more dead-eye with his four trifectas.

New Boston returns home, and returns to SOC I action, on Tuesday night against Notre Dame.

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

