Jeeps edge Indians late

LUCASVILLE — A three-point Valley lead going into the fourth quarter in their SOC II home game versus South Webster was ultimately not to be.

Trailing 41-38 entering the final eight minutes, the visiting Jeeps (8-4, 5-4 SOC II) outscored the Indians (12-3, 8-3 SOC II) 14-9 to capture a 52-50 win in regulation.

Friday’s result meant that the pair of Division IV county and league rivals split their season series — as Valley earned a 60-54 road win over the Jeeps back on Dec. 10.

South Webster forced 17 Indian turnovers across the 32-minute contest, while committing only eight.

Even though the Jeeps were outrebounded 28-16, their stops and subsequent offensive possessions were possible because of their defensive pressure.

“I was very pleased with their ability to handle Valley’s press and pressure. We made smart basketball plays,” SW coach Brenton Cole said, afterwards. “Defensively, we were able to execute the gameplan, forcing turnovers and taking them out of what they wanted to do.”

Three South Webster scorers reached double figures in the win, led by senior Trae Zimmerman’s game-high 14 points.

Freshman Eli Roberts finished with 13 points, junior Connor Bender scored 12, Will Collins had eight, and Cam Carpenter scored five.

Valley sophomore Jace Copley and junior Colt Buckle both scored a team-high 12 points in the contest, followed by George Arnett’s 10, and Bryce Stuart and Carter Nickel’s eight points apiece.

The Jeeps welcome three SOC II opponents to the Village of South Webster this week, followed by the Clay Panthers on Saturday in non-league play.

“Four games in five days is no small task, it gets larger when it is Waverly, West, Minford, followed by Clay. We want to take the momentum from our game Friday right into this next week. Could be a very big week for us.”

BOX SCORE

South Webster 10 11 17 14 — 52

Valley 10 15 16 9 — 50

South Webster (8-4, 5-4 SOC II) 52

Connor Bender 6 0-2 12, Trae Zimmerman 4 5-6 14, Cam Carpenter 2 0-0 5, Brady Blizzard 0 0-0 0, Zander Rawlins 0 0-0 0, Eli Roberts 6 0-0 13, Will Collins 4 0-0 8; TOTALS: 22 5-8 52; Three-point field goals: 3 (Zimmerman, Carpenter, Roberts 1 apiece)

Valley (12-3, 8-3 SOC II) 50

George Arnett 4 1-4 10, Hunter Edwards 0 0-0 0, Colt Buckle 5 1-1 12, Carter Nickel 4 0-0 8, Jace Copley 5 0-0 12, Tucker Merritt 0 0-0 0, Bryce Stuart 4 0-0 8; TOTALS: 22 2-5 50; Three-point field goals: 4 (Copley 2, Arnett and Buckle 1 apiece)

