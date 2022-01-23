Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard— January 21 & 22


Basketball Scoreboard— January 21

Boys Basketball

South Webster 52, Valley 50

Waverly 48, Minford 44

Oak Hill 69, Eastern 56

West at Northwest, ppd.

Symmes Valley 74, Green 48

Western 69, New Boston 29

East at Notre Dame, ppd.

Clay at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to Feb. 5

Fairland 69, Portsmouth 61, 2OT

Gallia Academy 48, South Point 39

Coal Grove 57, Rock Hill 49

Chesapeake 71, Ironton 60

Basketball Scoreboard— January 22

Girls Basketball

West 56, Eastern 38

Minford 54, Oak Hill 40

South Webster 58, Trimble 56

Valley 49, Chesapeake 36

Wheelersburg 61, Hamilton Badin 53 (at Eastern Brown Classic)

Waverly 77, Hillsboro 58

South Point 40, Gallia Academy 33

South Gallia at East, ppd.

Boys Basketball

West 66, South Point 53

Wheelersburg 68, Ironton 57

Notre Dame 80, River Valley 49

Coal Grove 59, New Boston 46

Peebles 62, Green 48

Symmes Valley 68, Rock Hill 52

Waverly 66, Oak Hill 27

Jackson 65, Chesapeake 56, OT

Northwest at Eastern, ppd.

South Webster at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd.

