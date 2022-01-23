Basketball Scoreboard— January 21 & 22

Basketball Scoreboard— January 21
Boys Basketball
South Webster 52, Valley 50
Waverly 48, Minford 44
Oak Hill 69, Eastern 56
West at Northwest, ppd.
Symmes Valley 74, Green 48
Western 69, New Boston 29
East at Notre Dame, ppd.
Clay at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to Feb. 5
Fairland 69, Portsmouth 61, 2OT
Gallia Academy 48, South Point 39
Coal Grove 57, Rock Hill 49
Chesapeake 71, Ironton 60
Basketball Scoreboard— January 22
Girls Basketball
West 56, Eastern 38
Minford 54, Oak Hill 40
South Webster 58, Trimble 56
Valley 49, Chesapeake 36
Wheelersburg 61, Hamilton Badin 53 (at Eastern Brown Classic)
Waverly 77, Hillsboro 58
South Point 40, Gallia Academy 33
South Gallia at East, ppd.
Boys Basketball
West 66, South Point 53
Wheelersburg 68, Ironton 57
Notre Dame 80, River Valley 49
Coal Grove 59, New Boston 46
Peebles 62, Green 48
Symmes Valley 68, Rock Hill 52
Waverly 66, Oak Hill 27
Jackson 65, Chesapeake 56, OT
Northwest at Eastern, ppd.
South Webster at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd.