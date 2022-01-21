Girls Basketball Recaps — January 20

Girls Basketball

Rock Hill 59, Portsmouth 31

PEDRO — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans fell to the Rock Hill Redwomen in Ohio Valley Conference Play on Thursday night — by a count of 59-31.

Leading all scorers was RH junior Hazley Matthews, who scored a game-high 17 points.

Three Redwomen (14-3, 7-3 OVC) reached double figures on the night, including Hayleigh Risner who scored 14 and Emma Harper who had 10 points.

Leading the Lady Trojans in the contest was senior Nia Trinidad, who scored a team-high nine.

Emily Cheatham and Ayonna Carr scored eight points apiece, while Daysha Reid had six points.

Portsmouth (6-9, 2-8 OVC) travels to Gallia Academy on Monday night (Jan. 24) in OVC play.

Valley 66, Eastern 41

BEAVER — Valley’s 25-point (66-41) road win over SOC II foe Eastern on Thursday meant that the Lady Indians earned a season sweep of the host Lady Eagles.

The win was a balanced, total team effort — as five Valley players reached double figures in points.

Lexie Morrow scored a team-high 15 points, Haley Whitt had 14, Savannah Easter scored 11, McKenna Dunham and Madison Montgomery each scored 10 points, and Emilie Johnson finished with six to round out the Lady Indians’ scoring.

Abby Cochenour scored a game-high 17 points in the contest for the Lady Eagles (3-12, 0-10 SOC II).

Valley (5-9, 3-7 SOC II) travels to West on Monday night (Jan. 24) in SOC II play.

Waverly 46, Washington Court House 33

WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Tigers indeed got quite defensive on Thursday.

The end result, as one might expect, was a 46-33 non-league victory over visiting Washington Court House.

The Lady Tigers, which raised their record to 10-4, only allowed three first-half Lady Blue Lion points —a basket and a free throw from Aaralyne Estep.

Meanwhile, Waverly led at each stop —outscoring the Lady Blue Lions 15-2 and 13-1 in quarters one and two.

Kellie Stewart and Bailey Vulgamore stuffed the stat sheet for the Lady Tigers —with Stewart going for 16 points, eight rebounds and three assist and Vulgamore with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Stewart sank seven field goals and 2-of-4 free throws.

Ava Little landed two trifectas towards nine points, as she dished out a game-high five assists.

Vulgamore made six baskets and 2-of-4 foul shots, and canned the Lady Tigers’ other three-pointer.

Caris Risner with two baskets and Delaney Tackett with one rounded out the Waverly scoring.

Estep paced Washington with 13 points.

