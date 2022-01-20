Boys Basketball Recaps — January 19

Boys Basketball

Valley 58, Wheelersburg 51

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians might be a bit exhausted after Wednesday night, but they know how to bounce back.

That’s because the Indians, back on the friendly confines of the host Reservation, captured a key Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys makeup matchup —edging out the Wheelersburg Pirates by a count of 58-51.

It was Valley’s fifth game in exactly eight days, and was a makeup from Friday night’s Jan. 7 lengthy list of postponements.

The Indians, on Tuesday night, fell a game in the loss column behind SOC II leader Waverly (8-1 SOC II)—as Valley’s 11-point third-quarter lead against Minford evaporated into a 62-59 loss.

Valley, with Wednesday’s win, is now 12-2 and 8-2 —moving a half-game ahead of Minford (7-2 SOC II).

The Pirates, conversely, fell to 6-8 —and to 3-7 in the SOC II.

The Pirates did lead the Indians 22-21 at halftime, as the two teams tied in the second canto at 10-10.

But the Indians doubled up the Pirates 18-9 in the third frame, then went on to make three of their five three-point goals in the fourth —coupled with converting 6-of-11 free throws.

Valley also made good on three old-fashioned three-point plays throughout —prior to its fourth quarter.

Five Indians scored, and all scored at least five points, paced by sophomore Jace Copley’s game-high 19 —on six total field goals which included two fourth-quarter trifectas.

Copley also shot a perfect 5-of-5 second-half foul shots.

Colt Buckle and George Arnett added 13 points apiece, as Arnett accounted for the Indians’ other two triples.

Bryce Stuart, with three baskets including a pair of three-point plays, scored eight points —while Carter Nickel finished with five, all in the decisive second half.

Seven Pirates dented the scoreboard, paced by 14 from Eli Swords and 13 from Cooper McKenzie.

Swords swished four of the Pirates’ nine made threes, as he and McKenzie connected on a pair of second-half foul shots.

But, those were the only free throws Wheelersburg would even attempt —for Valley ended up at 9-of-14.

Tyler Sommer scored seven points, Nolan Wright wound up with six and Braxton Rase five —as Swords, Sommer, Jackson Schwamburger and Rase all registered a fourth-quarter three-ball.

Swords drilled a pair in the opening salvo, then McKenzie and Connor Estep added one apiece in the second.

The Pirates return home, and return to non-league action, against Ironton on Saturday night.

Valley, meanwhile, will host South Webster (4-4 SOC II) on Friday night —in another important SOC II tilt.

That will be the Indians’ sixth game in precisely 10 days.

Waverly 66, Northwest 43

McDERMOTT — Trey Robertson poured in 28 points for the game, visiting Waverly erupted for 58 points through three quarters, and the Tigers toppled the Northwest Mohawks 66-43 on Wednesday night in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchup.

As a result, the talented and highly-touted Tigers moved to 10-3 and 8-1 atop the SOC II —and readied themselves for a much-anticipated league rematch, with Minford for Friday night.

The Falcons (7-2 SOC II), winners of seven consecutive with Tuesday’s triumph of the come-from-behind variety over visiting Valley (62-59), are one game behind Waverly in the loss column —and tied with the archrival Indians (8-2 SOC II).

Minford handed Waverly its only SOC II setback — a 64-58 decision on Dec. 10.

Against the Mohawks, the Tigers tallied periods of 22, 16 and 20 points —prior to Penn Morrison scoring six fourth-period points, plus two final Robertson free throws.

Robertson amassed six deuces, four treys, and 4-of-5 charity tosses.

Connor Lintz led the Mohawks, now 5-8 and 2-7 in the SOC II, with 16 points —on seven field goals and 2-of-3 foul shots.

Jay Jenkins (four FGs) and Brayden Campbell (two FG and 4-of-4 FT) added eight points apiece, and Tanner Bolin finished with five.

Austin Newman (third quarter), Kory Butler (second) and Alex Baer (first) bucketed one field goal apiece.

Waverly led at each stop —22-12 at the first, 38-22 at the second, and finally 58-32 at the third.

Hudson Kelly with four field goals, and Wade Futhey with three threes, each notched nine points for the Tigers.

Braylon Robertson with two second-stanza triples, and Morrison and Will Futhey with three baskets apiece, each chipped in six.

Chesapeake 62, Portsmouth 59

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans tried for another Ohio Valley Conference key upstaging on Wednesday night —only five days after traveling to and knocking off previous league-leader South Point.

However, 18 turnovers and a poor performance (7-of-16) from the charity stripe doomed them —as the Trojans fell victim to a season sweep by Chesapeake.

The Panthers, spearheaded by a 30-point explosion by Levi Blankenship, edged Portsmouth 62-59 in a makeup matchup from Tuesday night.

The perimeter-oriented Panthers only committed four turnovers despite being outrebounded by a 2-1 margin, as Portsmouth also struggled down the stretch at the foul line —making only 2-of-6 the entire fourth period.

One player who did not struggle in the waning eight minutes —the standout Blankenship.

Prior to the fourth, he bagged four of his five three-point goals —then knocked down another deuce and and a trey.

But his biggest impact was at the line —meshing 9-of-10 in the entire fourth quarter.

Danny Maynard managed 11 Panther points, and dialed in two of Chesapeake’s other three threes.

Chesapeake narrowly led at every stop —including 20-18 at the first, 34-29 at halftime and 45-42 following the third.

Dariyonne Bryant’s 19 points (eight FGs) and Kenny Sanderlin’s (six FGs and 5-of-9 FT) 17 points paced Portsmouth, as Bryant bucketed three threes.

Devon Lattimore with seven points, DeAndre Berry with two trifectas, Donovan Carr with two baskets, Tyler Duncan with a second-stanza three-pointer, and Daewin Spence with three first-half points rounded out the Trojans’ scoring.

Portsmouth fell to 5-7 and 2-5 in the OVC, while Chesapeake climbed to 8-4 —and to 5-3 in the conference.

The Trojans return home, and face Fairland for Friday night, in another OVC contest.

The Dragons do lead the league at 5-1 —and are the six-time defending conference champions.

Valley's Colt Buckle (4) defends Northwest's Connor Lintz during their Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys basketball game last Friday night at Valley High School.

