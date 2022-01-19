Titans top Oaks in close one

PORTSMOUTH — The Titans are now back to .500.

That’s because host Notre Dame, in a non-league encounter on Tuesday night, defeated the Oak Hill Oaks for the second season in a row —winning 68-65 atop Sunrise Avenue.

Both schools are members of the Southern Ohio Conference, but reside in opposite divisions.

With the win, Notre Dame is now an even 6-6 —while the junior-laden Oaks fell to 5-9.

If any one quarter indeed made the difference, it was the all-important third frame —in which the Titans outscored the Oaks 19-12.

The Titans trailed 27-26 at halftime, and were outscored in a fourth-quarter shootout 26-23, but led entering the final canto at 45-39.

Notre Dame, despite missing eight free throws of 21 all told, did make 10-of-12 in the pivotal fourth quarter.

The Oaks, on the other hand, hit 15-of-19 —including 10-of-13 in the fourth.

The Titans held a slim 24-23 advantage in total field goals, but Notre Dame dialed up for seven three-point goals —compared to the Oaks’ four, and three from Gavin Howell alone.

Notre Dame’s Dominic Sparks, the six-foot and seven-inch big man, poured in 25 points to pace all scorers —on 11 baskets and 3-of-4 free throws.

Jermaine Powell popped in four twos and three threes towards 19 points, and split 2-of-4 foul shots.

Johnathan Strickland sank three trifectas for nine points, while the other three-ball belonged to Carson Sammons in the first.

Cody Metzler with seven points on two baskets and three made fourth-quarter free throws, Carter Campbell with a perfect 4-of-4 fourth-frame freebies, and Jarren Edgington on an early charity toss rounded out the Notre Dame scoring.

Aidan Hall hammered home 22 points to lead the Oaks, on eight field goals and 6-of-8 free throws.

Howell and Kade Kinzell both scored 17, as both canned six total field goals — while Kinzel converted 5-of-7 foul shots.

Braylon Howell had six points on two buckets and 2-of-2 tosses, and Reagan Michael —in the second stanza —made Oak Hill’s other three.

