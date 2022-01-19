Pirates gain revenge on Jeeps

WHEELERSBURG — Quite frankly, it just seemed so strange —unheard of even —that the Wheelersburg Pirates are under .500, were on a five-game losing streak, and already out of the running for a fourth consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship.

But, on Tuesday night —and perhaps for one night only —the Pirates played for four quarters like the clubs their fans are accustomed to.

As the Pirates are a tradition-rich boys basketball program, this season has seen its share of struggles — from a new cast of characters with overall inexperience, inconsistent play, and coinciding with an injury to senior starter Josh Clark.

However, and who knows where Wheelersburg goes from here, but against the visiting South Webster Jeeps —it was Wheelersburg wire-to-wire.

That’s because the Pirates never trailed, swished all five of their three-point goals early and meshed all but three of their 13 free throws late, en route to rolling the Jeeps 60-48 in Pirate Country.

That’s correct, as it was Wheelersburg’s way from opening tipoff to final buzzer on Tuesday — with the Pirates posting the first seven points, and ultimately ballooning their lead to 50-30 late in the third quarter.

Exactly 24 minutes earlier, at the 2:50 mark of the opening canto, the Jeeps crept their closest —trailing 9-8 with Trae Zimmerman on the free-throw line, and with a chance to complete an old-fashioned three-point play.

But the Jeeps never did tie, and following a 29-21 deficit exactly halfway through the second stanza, South Webster wasn’t within single digits again —until twice (54-45 with 1:37 and 56-48 with 1:11) in the final 1:37.

With the win, the Pirates gained a season split with South Webster —which rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to defeat the Pirates 66-56 in Wheelersburg’s Dec. 7 season opener.

In that contest, Wheelersburg —with a completely healthy Clark at the time —erupted for 28 second-period points, then the Jeeps actually pitched a third-quarter shutout.

That win was South Webster’s first in boys basketball over the Pirates —since the 2016-17 campaign.

In Tuesday’s return bout, not only did the Pirates score in the third frame —they only increased their lead.

Wheelersburg snapped an overly rare, almost unrecognizable in fact, five-game skid —and raised its records to 6-7 and 3-6.

For one night at least, as Wheelersburg coach Steven Ater admitted, his Pirates put four quarters together —on both ends of the floor and in all phases.

“That’s what we’ve been talking to them (Pirates) about. We’ve been close, gotten to halftime where we feel pretty good, then we hit a second-half dry spell. Tonight, we were able to build the lead and then hold the lead by finishing in the fourth quarter with free throws,” said Ater. “We’re progressing in areas. Being more disciplined with shot selection, how we are getting our shots, moving the basketball more. We’re starting to figure out each other and the chemistry. It’s been a new group that hasn’t played together a ton of minutes. The guys are starting to feel more comfortable playing together.”

They are also adjusting without the athletic Clark in the lineup, as he suffered a significant injury in the Pirates’ previous win before Tuesday —a 60-58 buzzer-beating overtime victory against Rocky River at the Harvest Prep Holiday Classic.

That was two days before Christmas, as Wheelersburg lost its next five affairs to tip off 2022 —against Portsmouth followed by four SOC II tilts, including twice in a week’s time to league leader Waverly.

For Clark, he played spot duty the final 34 seconds of the third quarter —his first action of any kind since that Rocky River win.

Ater expects to possibly, albeit very slowly, work Clark back into the regular rotation — which was seven Pirates strong against the Jeeps.

While Wheelersburg shot 49-percent on 21-of-43, and the Jeeps just behind at 41-percent on 18-of-44, the Pirates’ 1-2-2 trapping zone gave South Webster some fits —as it attempted 17 three-point shots, but only made six for 35-percent.

Zimmerman, fellow senior Cam Carpenter and six-foot five-inch freshman Eli Roberts rained in two trifectas apiece — as Zimmerman with 15 points on six field goals and Carpenter with 13 points on five field goals were the Jeeps’ leaders.

But Roberts endured foul trouble, and picked up a first-half three —before being whistled for his fourth, only a minute and two seconds into the fourth quarter.

Roberts’ all-around presence, or rather floor absence, impacted the game.

In part, the Pirates shredded South Webster on the first-half boards 16-5 —part of 32-19 in all.

“We got some extra shots because of offensive rebounds,” said Ater. “That’s huge. Tonight we were fantastic on the boards.”

SWHS coach Brenton Cole said Roberts’ rebounding, scoring, shot-blocking and even shot-altering were mostly missed.

“Offensively, Eli not being in there definitely changes the way we’re looking at the rim and our flow,” said Cole. “He can also see more over the traps and things like that.”

Cole continued, saying “our idea was to come out and go against their zone and know the spots to be at, and it just wasn’t there.”

But defensively where was the Jeeps struggled tremendously.

Three Pirates posted at least 10 points and four rebounds —with Eli Swords, who blistered the SW nets for a career-high 27 points in the first meeting, tossing in 19 points and corralling eight rebounds this time.

Cooper McKenzie added 13 points and seven boards and Jackson Schwamburger 10 points and four caroms —as Swords finished with six total field goals, McKenzie five and Schwamburger three.

All three knocked in a second-period three-pointer, as Connor Estep and Tyler Sommer —with a first-half deuce and trey apiece —each scored five.

Nolan Wright wound up with six points, and Braxton Rase registered a second-stanza field goal.

“Our whole season so far has been pretty good with boxing out and rebounding on that defensive end. At our place, in the second half, we kept them from the middle and we didn’t give up second-chance shots. Tonight they got rebounds, and that led to their second shots and their threes,” said Cole. “Anything that we don’t generally do was happening to us. But really, rebounding was what hurt us the most. Offensive boards especially killed us in that first half.”

The Jeeps, now 7-4 and 4-4 in the SOC II, did reel off nine unanswered points to trim the 20-point (50-30) deficit down to 50-39 —but neither squad scored from the 6:58 juncture of the final quarter until the 3:13 mark.

That’s when Swords sank two of his seven fourth-quarter attempts, as Wheelersburg went a red-hot 10-of-11 from the fourth-frame foul line —part of 13-of-16 overall.

Swords was 6-of-9, Schwamburger 3-of-3, and McKenzie and Wright were each 2-of-2.

“We made our free throws, and we sustained a spell there where we didn’t score because we were able to guard and get rebounds and work a little clock,” said Ater.

For South Webster, along with Roberts, Connor Bender and Will Collins scored six points apiece on two baskets and 2-of-2 freebies — as Brady Blizzard bucketed a third-frame field goal.

Cole said that although the Jeeps’ SOC II title chances did take a direct hit, he was proud of his charges for fighting back late.

“We had a great game with Wheelersburg at our place, but we knew it was going to be tough coming in here for sure. For a league loss, this one hurts and is a tough one to take. But we’re going to move ahead,” said the coach. “Our guys fought hard the second half. They could have folded, but they didn’t give up. They had us down by 20 at one point, but we continued to scratch and fight and claw.”

And, for the Pirates, while Tuesday’s win did stop a slide —will it in fact be a second-half shot in the arm?

Ater thinks so.

“Their attitudes have been fantastic and these kids have been working their butts off. There’s frustration, as far as having expectations higher than what we’ve been able to reach to this point. But they’ve been buying in, working hard and staying together. That’s all been fantastic, and you saw that on the floor tonight,” he said. “It was consistent for four quarters, our energy was good, and the kids stuck together and played together and had a little bit of fun. For a night, you just saw it all come together. They executed really well, and hopefully this can be something we can turn the corner with.”

* * *

South Webster 11 12 11 14 —48

Wheelersburg 18 17 15 10 — 60

SOUTH WEBSTER 48 (7-4, 4-4 SOC II)

Connor Bender 2 2-2 6, Trae Zimmerman 6 1-3 15, Cam Carpenter 5 1-2 13, Brady Blizzard 1 0-0 2, Zander Rawlins 0 0-0 0, Eli Roberts 2 0-0 6, Will Collins 2 2-2 6; TOTALS 18 6-9 48; Three-point field goals: 6 (Trae Zimmerman, Cam Carpenter and Eli Roberts 2 apiece)

WHEELERSBURG 60 (6-7, 3-6 SOC II)

Braxton Rase 1 0-0 2, Connor Estep 2 0-0 5, Josh Clark 0 0-0 0, Nolan Wright 0 0-0 0, Eli Swords 6 6-9 19, Jackson Schwamburger 3 3-3 10, Tyler Sommer 2 0-0 5, Cooper McKenzie 5 2-2 13, Zavier Stanley 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 13-16 60; Three-point field goals: 5 (Connor Estep, Eli Swords, Jackson Schwamburger, Tyler Sommer and Cooper McKenzie 1 apiece)

South Webster’s Connor Bender (1) drives in for a layup against Wheelersburg’s Connor Estep (11) during Tuesday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys basketball game at Wheelersburg High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_SW-Burg-Bender.jpg South Webster’s Connor Bender (1) drives in for a layup against Wheelersburg’s Connor Estep (11) during Tuesday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys basketball game at Wheelersburg High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Wheelersburg’s Tyler Sommer (23) is guarded by South Webster’s Trae Zimmerman during Tuesday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys basketball game at Wheelersburg High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_SW-Burg-Sommer-2-.jpg Wheelersburg’s Tyler Sommer (23) is guarded by South Webster’s Trae Zimmerman during Tuesday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys basketball game at Wheelersburg High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Burg turns back SW 60-48, snaps skid

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved