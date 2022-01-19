Falcons fly back into SOC II race

MINFORD — Trailing at halftime, and in the late stages of the third quarter, the Minford Falcons were undeterred in their comeback attempt in their second meeting of the regular season with SOC II rival Valley.

With 3:20 left in the third, the Falcons trailed the Indians 44-33 — the largest lead for either team in the contest.

A defensive change from the Minford coaching staff that played a key difference, and an offense which has showcased their ability to score in bunches suddenly came alive — and by the 4:20 mark of the fourth, the game was tied 54-all.

In the final 11-plus minutes of the game, Minford outscored Valley 29-15 — en route to its 62-59 win over the former first-place Indians.

“Assistant coach Ben Richard, when we went down 11 made the call to go to man and start sagging off Zimmerman so he could be near the rim,” Minford coach Josh Shoemaker said, afterwards. “I thought our players executed, we really guarded well from that point and were able to move the ball on offense.”

As a team, Minford shot 21-of-41 from the field and and made half of their three-point attempts, going 10-of-20 from behind the arc for the contest.

Senior Trenton Zimmerman led all scorers with a game-high 24 points, followed by freshman Myles Montgomery’s 23 points (five 3-point FGs).

Adam Crank’s three at the midway point of the fourth quarter tied the game at 54-all — for the first time since a 2-2 tie in the early first quarter.

“They don’t take bad shots and they trust each other. They don’t care who’s scoring and when, they share the ball and make the right reads for the benefit of the team,” Shoemaker said, of Minford’s offense.

Valley was led by senior Bryce Stuart, who scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Minford was outrebounded by 11 (33-22), and both teams committed 12 turnovers apiece, but it was the Falcons which found a way to win — and avenged their nine-point (73-64) road loss to the Indians on Dec. 7.

Since losses to Valley and South Webster with a win over first-place Waverly in-between, the Falcons are winners of seven-straight — and are a half-game behind the first-place Tigers.

Minford (11-2, 7-2 SOC II) and Valley (11-2, 7-2 SOC II) trail Waverly (9-3, 7-1 SOC II) by a half-game, and both Scioto County clubs will travel to the Tigers before league play ends and postseason play begins.

This Friday night, the Falcons will head to Waverly’s Downtown Arena — and attempt to make it a three-way tie atop the SOC II standings.

“Lost two of our first six and since, we’ve been on a seven-game win streak that started with Waverly. They’re going to be really tough at their gym,” Shoemaker said, of facing the Tigers. “Tomorrow, our focus goes to them. We’ve put ourselves in a position to win the league, but they’re ahead right now and we need to keep that mindset going into that game.”

BOX SCORE

Valley 21 13 13 12 — 59

Minford 14 16 13 19 — 62

Valley (11-2, 7-2 SOC II) 59

George Arnett 7 0-0 17, Colt Buckle 4 0-0 9, Carter Nickel 1 0-0 2, Jace Copley 4 1-2 12, Tucker Merritt 0 0-0 0, Bryce Stuart 6 5-8 19; TOTALS: 22 6-10 59; Three-point field goals: 9 (Arnett 3, Copley 3, Stuart 2, Buckle 1)

Minford (11-2, 7-2 SOC II) 62

Trenton Zimmerman 7 7-8 24, Joe Hannah 2 1-2 5, Adam Crank 2 0-0 6, Myles Montgomery 8 2-3 23, Devin Parker 2 0-0 4, Ethan Connally 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 21 10-13 62; Three-point field goals: 10 (Montgomery 5, Zimmerman 3, Crank 2)

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

